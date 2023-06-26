"So refreshing": RHOA fans enjoyed Kandi and Sheree shading each other in season 15 episode 8

Popular reality series The Real Housewives of Atlanta (RHOA) season 15 aired a brand new episode on Sunday, June 25, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Bravo. It documented the cast members spending quality time together while also navigating personal lives and professional commitments. However, a few ladies still had impending issues to resolve, leading to significant drama.

On this week's episode of RHOA, Sheree addressed her issues with Kandi talking badly about her business. What started off as a conversation went on to become a shade competition, where the duo constantly took digs in a hectic back-and-forth confrontation. Fans, however, loved the reads. One tweeted:

The hit Bravo series has been on air for many successful seasons and has grown to be popular among the audience, who have religiously followed the ladies' journey. Cast members of season 15 include Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore, Shereé Whitfield, Drew Sidora, Marlo Hampton, and Sanya Richards-Ross.

Newcomers for the current installment include Monyetta Shaw-Carter and Courtney Rhodes, who brought their own storylines to the show.

Sheree addresses concerns with Kandi RHOA

Tonight's episode of RHOA saw the cast members trying to mend their fences and start off on a fresh plate. Some also focused on forming new connections, while others thought of advancing their professional career and dealing with family issues. While the episode gave viewers some intense moments, Kandi and Sheree's conversation was the breath of fresh air fans needed.

The official synopsis of the episode, titled Rollerstakes and Blind Dates, reads:

"Sheree meets up with Kandi to get a few lingering feelings off of her chest; Drew shoots her first music video while dealing with the arrival of her estranged sister; Marlo experiences a first as she goes on a blind date with a young chef."

At the beginning of the RHOA episode, Sheree had a private conversation with Kandi where she addressed her issues with her co-star speaking badly about her business She by Sheree. She was upset that Kandi hadn't bought clothes from the website, but the latter expressed issues with the page, in that it had crashed previously.

Sheree expressed that the clothes Kandi might have been interested in were coming out later, so the latter could have just asked her, instead of "putting false narrative out." Kandi explained that her castmate was blaming her for everything that was out there about the business.

The two RHOA castmates then began shading each other. Sheree took a dig at Kandi's restaurant shutting down because of low ratings, and the latter noted how the clothes from She by Sheree looked like knock-offs from other fast fashion brands.

The duo continued to go back and forth with each other, where Sheree asked Kandi not to compare her brand with others, and the latter claimed to not talk negatively about her castmate's business. While the constant speaking over each other lasted for a while, Kandi eventually apologized if it ever came across as if she was talking badly about She by Sheree.

Fans love Kandi and Sheree shading each other on RHOA

Fans loved Kandi and Sheree's shade toward each other. While some felt it was enjoyable, others felt Kandi was the clear winner. Check it out.

Some fans applauded Kandi for standing her ground against Sheree's accusations. Check it out.

Season 15 of RHOA has been extremely intense with each passing episode. As the installment progresses, the cast members will get into even more complicated dynamics, leading to more conflicts and heated arguments. Viewers will have to wait and see how they manage to solve them.

Don't forget to tune in to a next week's episode on June 2, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Bravo.

