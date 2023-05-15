"The most delusional housewife ever": Why are RHOA fans slamming Sheree Whitfield in episode 2?

The Real Housewives of Atlanta (RHOA) season 15 aired a brand new episode on Sunday, May 14, 2023, at 8 pm ET on ABC. It documented the cast members navigating personal and professional dynamics while also involving themselves in drama, conflicts and confrontations, keeping viewers hooked.
On this week's episode of RHOA, Kenya got into an argument with Martell over the latter disrespecting her. Martell, for his part, also felt insulted by the housewife and expressed that to his girlfriend Sheree. The latter and her castmate were great friends but the issue drove a wedge.
Fans, however, slammed Sheree for being ignorant about Martell's issues. One tweeted:
The hit Bravo series received a fair share of love and criticism from viewers. Cast members of season 15 include OG housewives Kim Zolciak, Lisa Wu, and DeShawn Snow. Other castmates include Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore, Shereé Whitfield, Drew Sidora, Marlo Hampton, and Sanya Richards-Ross.
Newcomers for this season include Monyetta Shaw-Carter and Courtney Rhodes.
Kenya and Sheree argue over Martell on RHOA
Tonight's episode of RHOA saw the cast members getting into several arguments over strained friendships and newfound relationships, which evoked drama and kept viewers engaged throughout the one-hour time frame.
The official synopsis of the episode, titled Sisters Before Mistakes, reads:
"Things get awkward at Ross' 40th birthday party when Kenya has words with Shereé's new boo, Martell, causing friction between the two long-time frenemies; Drew returns from Chicago with a new passion project and a renewed spark in her marriage."
The RHOA cast was at Ross' 40th birthday party when Kenya revealed to Sheree that her boyfriend Martell had messaged her on Instagram over six months ago. While Sheree refused to believe it, Kandi expressed that she's seen the message first hand but it was deleted by Martell by the time Kenya accepted it.
Sheree decided to confront Martell, who vehemently declined messaging Kenya. He expressed that he had only sent a DM on Instagram two years ago and nothing after that. Kenya, for her part, accused Martell of being agressive. This started a heated argument between the two where the latter said she'd accept "everybody's message."
Kenya felt utterly disrespected and lashed out at Martell for his behavior. While they all left the scene later, Sheree talked to fellow RHOA castmate Sanya about the issue. She felt that her boyfriend was ambushed by Kenya and Kandi when it was his first time meeting them. The housewife also explained that the ladies had also termed her ex-husband Bob Whitfield as "agressive."
Sheree further noted that while Martell might not have completely in the right, Kenya also had to take accountabilitiy for her actions. In a confessional, she said:
"Kenya and I were in such a great place but the stuff she did with Martell does not sit well with me. I don't know where we are right now in our friendship."
Kenya decided to talk it out with her fellow RHOA castmate about their issues, but that argument didn't go well. While she maintained that Martell insulted her, Sheree felt that Kenya was disrespectful towards her boyfriend.
Fans slam Sheree for her behavior on RHOA
Fans took to social media to slam Sheree. They felt that Martell was never faithful to her and she was only being ignorant to his behavior as well as her castmates' issues with him. Check out what they have to say.
Fans continued to express their disappointment with Sheree. Check it out.
Season 15 of RHOA has been pretty intense from the start. As the installment progresses, more issues will crop that will drive more wedges between cast members, only leading to more conflicts and confrontations. Viewers will have to wait and see how it all pans out.
