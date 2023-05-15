"The most delusional housewife ever": Why are RHOA fans slamming Sheree Whitfield in episode 2?

The Real Housewives of Atlanta (RHOA) season 15 aired a brand new episode on Sunday, May 14, 2023, at 8 pm ET on ABC. It documented the cast members navigating personal and professional dynamics while also involving themselves in drama, conflicts and confrontations, keeping viewers hooked.

On this week's episode of RHOA, Kenya got into an argument with Martell over the latter disrespecting her. Martell, for his part, also felt insulted by the housewife and expressed that to his girlfriend Sheree. The latter and her castmate were great friends but the issue drove a wedge.

Fans, however, slammed Sheree for being ignorant about Martell's issues. One tweeted:

heebejeebes era @bruh16110500 Sheree will continue to be the most delusional housewife ever. No brains up there like what #RHOA Sheree will continue to be the most delusional housewife ever. No brains up there like what #RHOA https://t.co/foMBmK1Un6

The hit Bravo series received a fair share of love and criticism from viewers. Cast members of season 15 include OG housewives Kim Zolciak, Lisa Wu, and DeShawn Snow. Other castmates include Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore, Shereé Whitfield, Drew Sidora, Marlo Hampton, and Sanya Richards-Ross.

Newcomers for this season include Monyetta Shaw-Carter and Courtney Rhodes.

Kenya and Sheree argue over Martell on RHOA

Tonight's episode of RHOA saw the cast members getting into several arguments over strained friendships and newfound relationships, which evoked drama and kept viewers engaged throughout the one-hour time frame.

The official synopsis of the episode, titled Sisters Before Mistakes, reads:

"Things get awkward at Ross' 40th birthday party when Kenya has words with Shereé's new boo, Martell, causing friction between the two long-time frenemies; Drew returns from Chicago with a new passion project and a renewed spark in her marriage."

The RHOA cast was at Ross' 40th birthday party when Kenya revealed to Sheree that her boyfriend Martell had messaged her on Instagram over six months ago. While Sheree refused to believe it, Kandi expressed that she's seen the message first hand but it was deleted by Martell by the time Kenya accepted it.

Sheree decided to confront Martell, who vehemently declined messaging Kenya. He expressed that he had only sent a DM on Instagram two years ago and nothing after that. Kenya, for her part, accused Martell of being agressive. This started a heated argument between the two where the latter said she'd accept "everybody's message."

Kenya felt utterly disrespected and lashed out at Martell for his behavior. While they all left the scene later, Sheree talked to fellow RHOA castmate Sanya about the issue. She felt that her boyfriend was ambushed by Kenya and Kandi when it was his first time meeting them. The housewife also explained that the ladies had also termed her ex-husband Bob Whitfield as "agressive."

Sheree further noted that while Martell might not have completely in the right, Kenya also had to take accountabilitiy for her actions. In a confessional, she said:

"Kenya and I were in such a great place but the stuff she did with Martell does not sit well with me. I don't know where we are right now in our friendship."

Kenya decided to talk it out with her fellow RHOA castmate about their issues, but that argument didn't go well. While she maintained that Martell insulted her, Sheree felt that Kenya was disrespectful towards her boyfriend.

Fans slam Sheree for her behavior on RHOA

Fans took to social media to slam Sheree. They felt that Martell was never faithful to her and she was only being ignorant to his behavior as well as her castmates' issues with him. Check out what they have to say.

Kenya Moore’s peach🍑 @nickibeynastyy Sheree is always defending a man being aggressive towards Kenya but yet Kenya was the only one that came to her defense when Bob joked about knocking the Mario coins out of her head #RHOA Sheree is always defending a man being aggressive towards Kenya but yet Kenya was the only one that came to her defense when Bob joked about knocking the Mario coins out of her head #RHOA https://t.co/giIrrCDI3J

Cool Girl @Tea_witdre Sheree you sat quietly while Marlo slandered Kenya last year and even added your two cents. Mind you, when the convict played you she was there for you, when Bob triggered you she was there & when she by shein almost flatlined she was there #RHOA Sheree you sat quietly while Marlo slandered Kenya last year and even added your two cents. Mind you, when the convict played you she was there for you, when Bob triggered you she was there & when she by shein almost flatlined she was there #RHOA https://t.co/eLzV7Q3jay

👸🏾L E A👸🏾 @_MissLeandra

#RHOA Shereé is such a fool saying that Kenya has a vendetta against Black men because “she doesn’t have one.” Mind you, Kenya is the one that defended you while your ex husband was joking in your face about choking you. Shereé is such a fool saying that Kenya has a vendetta against Black men because “she doesn’t have one.” Mind you, Kenya is the one that defended you while your ex husband was joking in your face about choking you. #RHOA https://t.co/7po7iKUmPm

heebejeebes era @bruh16110500 Kenya was not playing with Martell and was correct with her comparison with Bob. Sheree picking wrong men is a habit at this point #RHOA Kenya was not playing with Martell and was correct with her comparison with Bob. Sheree picking wrong men is a habit at this point #RHOA https://t.co/1bZRfh92dE

Cool Girl @Tea_witdre Sheree Is always that girl that will defend a man being violent, aggressive or abusive to a woman, if she doesn’t like her. She’s the most dangerous genres of bird. And Kenya, stop wasting your time! You’ve cleared Porsha for less. damn #RHOA Sheree Is always that girl that will defend a man being violent, aggressive or abusive to a woman, if she doesn’t like her. She’s the most dangerous genres of bird. And Kenya, stop wasting your time! You’ve cleared Porsha for less. damn #RHOA https://t.co/Aa9bDiilpt

Fans continued to express their disappointment with Sheree. Check it out.

heebejeebes era @bruh16110500 Sheree continuously using that black men card and making Kenya look like an instigator for no reason. It’s wild #RHOA Sheree continuously using that black men card and making Kenya look like an instigator for no reason. It’s wild #RHOA https://t.co/KsrR4hw5iT

👸🏾L E A👸🏾 @_MissLeandra

#RHOA

We got introduced to Sheree’s new boo and hit with his cheating rumors all within ten minutes. 🥴 We got introduced to Sheree’s new boo and hit with his cheating rumors all within ten minutes. 🥴😭#RHOAhttps://t.co/fMb0BbHo3D

sociallystacij @SociallyStaciJ Kenya didn’t confront Martell. She simply gave Sheree a heads up and she was the one who made it the spectacle that it became by telling Martell. #RHOA Kenya didn’t confront Martell. She simply gave Sheree a heads up and she was the one who made it the spectacle that it became by telling Martell. #RHOA

JReality @jamesbishop2347 See I like Sheree I hate that she allowing herself to look this stupid #RHOA See I like Sheree I hate that she allowing herself to look this stupid #RHOA https://t.co/US8CcDOEOK

Season 15 of RHOA has been pretty intense from the start. As the installment progresses, more issues will crop that will drive more wedges between cast members, only leading to more conflicts and confrontations. Viewers will have to wait and see how it all pans out.

Don't forget to tune into a brand new episode next Sunday, May 21, 2023, at 8 pm ET on ABC.

Poll : 0 votes