The Game Show Show on ABC: Release date, air time, what to expect, and more

As the summer heats up, The Game Show Show on ABC presents a spectacular summer roster filled with exciting contests, cherished classics, and acclaimed game shows. Fans can look forward to thrilling competitions, charming hosts, and, of course, the chance for contestants to win big. The series kicks off on Wednesday, May 10, at 10 pm ET, with episodes available on ABC and for streaming on Hulu.

The diverse lineup in ABC's The Game Show Show docu-series combines classics like Jeopardy! Masters and Press Your Luck with newcomers such as The Answer Is…, Show Me The Money, Over The Top, and Sex, Love or Money. This four-part series by ABC News Studios celebrates the game show genre, offering entertainment for everyone.

Delving into the entertaining world of The Game Show Show on ABC

1) The Answer Is…

The Answer Is... offers a unique perspective on the game show genre by exploring the intersection of pop culture and knowledge. As quiz shows continue to evolve, the program takes a closer look at the behind-the-scenes workings and cultural significance of this beloved American pastime.

The first episode is set to feature some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry, including Michael Strahan, Sara Haines, Jay Leno, Mark Cuban, Sherri Shepard, and more, and provide a look into the shift in American culture and its changing relationship with knowledge.

2) Show Me The Money

Show Me The Money takes viewers on a journey through the highs and lows of game shows that offer the potential for contestants to strike it rich. This insightful and revealing program provides a closer look at the human drama behind the scenes, with exclusive interviews with some of the most famous game show hosts in history.

Show Me The Money will air on May 17, 2023. Whether you're a fan of The Price is Right or Wheel of Fortune, this episode is sure to offer something for everyone. The episode will include interviews with Vanna White, Drew Carey, Chris Connelly, Wayne Brady, and more.

3) Over The Top

Over The Top will take audiences on a thrilling ride through the world of reality competition shows. From singing competitions to wilderness survival challenges, this episode showcases the grit, determination, and talent of the individuals who participate in these intense contests.

The spectacular show is scheduled for May 24, 2023. With interviews featuring some of the biggest names in the reality competition world, including Nikki Glaser, Meredith Vieira, Howie Mandel, Claudia Jordan, and more, this episode is packed with insights and insider knowledge.

4) Sex, Love, or Money

With a yet-to-be-announced airdate, Sex, Love, or Money? is a fascinating look at the intersection of game shows and dating shows. As the popularity of dating shows continues to rise, the fourth episode takes a closer look at the social significance of these shows and how they reflect changing social norms around love, s*x, and relationships.

With interviews from some of the most influential dating show hosts and contestants, including Bob Eubanks, Chuck Woolery, Margaret Cho, Jerry O'Connell, and more, this episode is a must-watch for anyone interested in the evolution of the game show genre.

As fans eagerly await the release of The Game Show Show on ABC and Hulu, premiering on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at 10 pm ET, they can look forward to a summer brimming with exhilarating competitions, powerful stories, and award-winning entertainment.

The Game Show Show is produced by Cream Productions for ABC News Studios, with David Sloan as senior executive producer and Victoria Thompson as executive producer. David Brady, Kate Harrison Karman, Sarah Gibson and John Ealer are executive producers for Cream Productions.

The captivating docu-series features an impressive lineup of game shows, along with exclusive behind-the-scenes insights, ensuring a thrilling experience for viewers all season long. With a blend of classic favorites and innovative newcomers, The Game Show Show is set to entertain and delight audiences, making it a must-watch this summer.

