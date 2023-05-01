The Rookie season 5 episode 22 on ABC: Release date, plot, and more details revealed

Episode 22 of The Rookie season 5 is all set to premiere on ABC on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at 8 pm ET (tentative time). The fifth season continues to focus on the life of John Nolan as he deals with several challenges in a city that continues to be haunted by violence and crime.

The series centers around Nolan's life after he inadvertently ends up helping the police in a robbery, which lands him a job at the LAPD at the age of 45. The show features Nathan Fillion in the lead role, along with various others playing important supporting roles.

ABC's The Rookie season 5, episode 22, will depict how the team has been targeted by a group of unknown attackers

A quick 30-second promo for The Rookie season 5, episode 22, offers a peek into the various gripping events set to be unpacked in the new episode. Titled Under Siege, the upcoming episode will focus on how the team deals with several dangers as a group of mysterious assassins seems to be targeting them. Rotten Tomatoes' synopsis of the new episode states:

''After one of their own is shot, the team suffers a series of close calls and realizes their division may be a target for a group of masked assailants.''

Apart from that, not many other details about the upcoming episode are revealed at this point. The previous episode, titled Going Under, focused on how Lucy Chen infiltrated an illicit firearm operation. Elsewhere, Nolan and Harper delved deep into a frighteningly mysterious case wherein several limbs were found in various parts of the city.

With many more thrilling events set to unfold in the remaining few episodes, viewers can look forward to a memorable ending to the ongoing season. Last month, ABC renewed the series for a sixth installment.

A quick look at The Rookie's plot and cast

The Rookie has an intriguing storyline that primarily revolves around a highly talented and efficient police officer named John Nolan. Although he's a late bloomer, Nolan's fierce determination to attain high levels of success in his job pushes him to extreme lengths. Here's a short synopsis of the series, according to Rotten Tomatoes:

''Starting over isn't easy, especially for small-town guy John Nolan, who, after a life-altering incident, is pursuing his dream of becoming an LAPD officer. As the force's oldest rookie, he's met with skepticism from some higher-ups who see him as just a walking midlife crisis.''

The synopsis further reads,

''If he can't keep up with the young cops and the criminals, he'll be risking lives -- including his own -- but if he can use his life experience, determination and sense of humor to give him an edge, he may just become successful in this new chapter of his life.''

The series features a staggering cast led by Nathan Fillion, along with many others like Alyssa Diaz, Mekia Cox, and Jenna Dewan. Critics have mostly praised the show's gripping storyline and performances by the actors throughout the five seasons.

Viewers can watch the latest episode of The Rookie season 5 on ABC on Tuesday, May 2, 2023.

