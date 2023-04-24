What time will The Rookie season 5 episode 21 air on ABC? Release date, plot, what to expect, and more

The Rookie season 5 episode 21 is expected to drop on ABC on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at 8 pm ET (tentative time). The series tells the story of a man named John Nolan, who, by pure happenstance, ends up joining the LAPD at the age of 45.

The show depicts the various kinds of cases that he deals with as he tries to keep his city free from criminals while also navigating his complex personal life. It stars Nathan Fillion in the lead role, alongside numerous others portraying key supporting roles.

The Rookie season 5 episode 21 will focus on Lucy Chen going on an undercover operation

A brief 30-second promo for The Rookie season 5 episode 21 briefly depicts several crucial events set to unfold in the new episode. Titled Going Under, the new episode will focus on Chen going on a high-risk undercover mission. Meanwhile, Nolan and Harper delve deep into a bizarre and shocking mystery involving severed limbs discovered across the city.

Check out Rotten Tomatoes' synopsis of the episode:

''Officer Lucy Chen goes under cover to infiltrate an illegal firearm operation; Detective Harper and Officer John Nolan work together to solve a mystery involving severed limbs found around the city.''

Apart from these details, more information about the episode is currently being kept under wraps. The previous episode, titled S.T.R, depicted Bradford's ex-wife seeking the team's help to save someone close to her.

Elsewhere, things got more interesting between Tim and Lucy following Isabel's return. Viewers can expect a lot more action and drama going forward as the show is almost nearing its conclusion. The series was renewed for a sixth season earlier this month.

What is The Rookie about? Plot, cast, and more details

The Rookie focuses on the life of John Nolan, who ends up working for the LAPD at the age of 45 after a series of extraordinary events. It explores his personal life as well as his efforts to solve various cases and keep the city free from crime and violence. Rotten Tomatoes' synopsis of the show reads:

''Starting over isn't easy, especially for small-town guy John Nolan, who, after a life-altering incident, is pursuing his dream of becoming an LAPD officer. As the force's oldest rookie, he's met with skepticism from some higher-ups who see him as just a walking midlife crisis.''

The description further states,

''If he can't keep up with the young cops and the criminals, he'll be risking lives -- including his own -- but if he can use his life experience, determination and sense of humor to give him an edge, he may just become successful in this new chapter of his life.''

Nathan Fillon essays the lead role of John Nolan in the action drama series. The actor portrays his character's raw passion and determination quite convincingly. The supporting cast includes numerous other highly talented actors like Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers, Eric Winter as Tim Bradford, Jenna Dewan as Bailey Nune, and many others.

Don't forget to catch the new episode of The Rookie season 5 on ABC on Tuesday, April 25, 2023.

