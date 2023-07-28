"Good job": RHOA fans cheer as Drew gets seated next to Andy Cohen

Drew Sidora is just halfway in RHOA season 15 and Bravo has already announced the seating chart for the explosive reunion.

According to the network, Drew will sit right next to Andy Cohen on the left side, followed by Kenya and Kandi. On the right side, Shereé will sit right next to Andy, followed by Marlo and Sanya.

Monyetta Shaw-Carter and Courtney R. Rhodes will also make an appearance in the reunion, whose date is still unannounced.

This is just Drew's third season and she has managed to keep all eyes on her. According to the mid-season trailer, it's going to be all about her and her ongoing divorce with Ralph Pittman.

The producers also confront her about her close relationship with basketball player Ty Young, after she starts to cry.

She also made a huge scene about being accused of not paying her employee and how her family was going through a lawsuit. RHOA fans felt that Drew deserved her first spot and praised the network for making her sit right next to host Andy.

RHOA fans think Drew is "carrying the season"

Drew Sidora and Ralph Pittman's messy divorce, which they filed just an hour apart from each other, will be featured in the second half of RHOA. While Marlo and Kandi were previously making headlines over their whole nephew rift, now Drew will answer some tough questions and make big revelations.

Drew wants an apology from Marlo in the reunion

In an interview with The Daily Dish, Drew said that a lot of things are about to come up this season. She also hinted that the cast will have some “beautiful moments” together, stating:

"I get to perform, so you’re just going to see a lot of things, a lot of positive things."

She also said that the fights were not just focused on one person, but on everyone.

Her first single, Throw us Away, will drop on finale night which is reflective of her personal life and divorce. She also revealed that she is looking forward to an apology from Marlo.

The latter talked harshly to her after an argument with Kandi but things might get more awkward between them in the upcoming episodes. She said:

"I didn’t really carry too much. I said what I said. And I think Marlo owes me an apology, and I think I’m waiting for that on reunion day."

Drew also mentioned that she addressed everyone in the season in real time and not in the reunion.

New episodes of RHOA air on Bravo every Sunday at 8 pm ET.