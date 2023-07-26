OutDaughtered episode 3: Adam and Danielle get into an argument over Christmas holiday stress

The third episode of OutDaughtered season 9 was an explosive one as Adam and Danielle once again got into a fight over the stress of work and handling the kids.

Danielle was worried about ruining her party look for Christmas, where more than 40 people were supposed to sit outside. Adam warned her that because of the chances of raining, they could not make a set up outside.

That is when "perfectionist" Danielle asked Adam to wait for a while and asked him to keep the exercise bike up, which triggered him. He kept on pointing out how expensive the bike was and that she never rode it.

Danielle also mentioned that she wanted a gym in the garage but could not because Adam had his office set up in the place. The couple had a nasty fight in front of people who were trying to set up the party. However, they succeeded in thowing the party and made up later.

Danielle said that they were not real arguments but asked Adam to stop commenting on her choices, like the exercise bike. Besides that, the couple almost got into a fight on OutDaughtered when Danielle asked Adam to help her in the office, but the latter could not handle kids and work at the same time, causing chaos everywhere.

He ultimately decided to pack things up and just went to the post office with the kids, so that they would not annoy his wife.

What happened on OutDaughtered episode 3?

TLC's description of the episode titled Ava and the First Dance reads:

"It's Christmas madness as the Bubsys rush from a dance recital to a Christmas parade to hosting a cookie party; last-minute staffing issues at the boutique put Danielle in a crunch; Danielle and Adam clash over her struggles to stay in shape."

This week on OutDaughtered, the quints had their first recital dance. Adam and Danielle were concerned that the children would get anxious on stage as they were performing in front of a crowd of hundreds and with kids who have been dancing since the age of three.

Ava began to cry before the show and Danielle had to calm her down. Ultimately, the kids gave a beautiful dance performance, after which the family headed to a parade.

The OutDaughtered cast members failed to win the parade this time, as they had just prepared the entire set up right before the event. Other than that, Danielle was worried about their business as their were many Christmas orders and the staff was constantly demanding for more leaves.

She asked Adam for his help, which he was expecting, but he brought along the kids with him, who were constantly ruining things and Hannah even damaged a box by scribbling on it. Adam had just asked Hannah to write her name on it but she ruined the label, after which Danielle sent him to do work outside.

Uncle Dale babysat the kids for a while and helped them make glitter charts for the parade. The kids enjoyed the parade and the Christmas party, after which they opened their gifts in front of the cameras.

TLC airs new episodes of OutDaughtered every Tuesday at 9 pm ET. Fans can also stream the show on Discovery+ and TLC Go.