Why did Adam Busby call Danielle a “control freak”? OutDaughtered season 9 started off with an argument between the couple

TLC’s popular series, OutDaughtered, returned on TV with a brand new season on Tuesday, July 11, at 9 pm ET. The show features married couple Adam Busby and Danielle trying to raise a set of all-female quintuplets and dealing with their own relationship issues.

In the first episode of season 9, Adam wanted to surprise Danielle with a special Thanksgiving feast, which would surprise everyone. Danielle was skeptical of his abilities and was stressing out as their entire family was coming over. She kept on micromanaging him and their daughters, who were just trying to set up the table.

She complained that the table was being set in a “u” shape and that she could not even decorate it:

"How am I supposed to make the tables set up in this specific way? It doesn’t make any sense to me."

In a confessional on OutDaughtered, Adam insisted that he knew what he was doing and deemed Danielle "a bit of a control freak" for trying to arrange things the way she wanted them:

"Danielle can be a bit of a control freak. I know exactly how these tables need to be set up and she’s getting frustrated because they’re not how she wants to do them. But she just can’t have control over this. This is my surprise."

In the end, he grew frustrated with Danielle’s complaints and revealed that the big surprise was that he hired a hibachi chef for the family. The quints would be wearing adorable chef outfits. Following this, Danielle was finally on board with the idea.

What happened on OutDaughtered season 9 episode 1?

TLC's description of the episode, titled Adam and the Thanksgiving Disaster, read:

"Danielle and Adam navigate new roles in their family, with six growing girls and a new storefront boutique to run; when their oven breaks right before they have to host Thanksgiving, Adam's on the hook to pull off a miracle."

This week on OutDaughtered, Danielle introduced her daughters to the fans after a two-year-long-hiatus. The quintuplets are now seven-years-old and will soon turn eight.

Danielle made sure that the girls wore special themed hats to school for a picture and revealed that she had opened her own boutique with two friends. She also said that she is recovering from her unknown autoimmune disease.

Blayke, the oldest kid of the couple, wanted to invite her girlfriends home and was seen acting sassy towards her parents. She got angry at Danielle for hovering over her while they were baking cookies. Danielle explained that she wants her to have fun, but also does not want them to burn down the house, which caused an argument between the mother-daughter duo in front of the OutDaughtered cameras.

The kids washed the dogs, which led to a lot of chaos and water spillage. Danielle was concerned about the oven not working for the upcoming family event, but Adam assured her that they won't be needing it.

The family later on enjoyed a special Thanksgiving Hibachi dinner with relatives, including Danielle’s sisters Crystal and Ashley, all the cousins, and Dale. The kids played with balloon animals while the adults gave emotional speeches about what they were grateful for.

TLC airs new episodes of OutDaughtered every Tuesday at 8 pm ET. Fans can also stream the show on TLC Go and Discovery+ one day after the television premiere.

