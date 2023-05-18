How to not take fall damage in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom offers a robust narrative experience and an expansive world to explore. You are liable to come across varied terrains, secret areas, and settlements during the journey that require you to leverage all modes of travel, including flying via the paraglider. This makes the game’s protagonist, Link, susceptible to fall damage and even deplete his health.

Exploration is a significant part of the experience, so taking fall damage can hinder the same. Fortunately, certain ways exist to prevent it and have a better experience without worrying about losing Link's health.

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom guide: Avoiding fall damage

You will need to glide across the sky in Hyrule in many instances in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. While gliding across scenic lands can be fun, you must be cautious when landing since Link will take fall damage in case of a failed landing.

The common way to avoid fall damage is to land in a water body you may encounter on your path. This technique highly depends on the presence of a water body, so you can combat fall damage by using the paraglider at the last moment before touching the ground to safeguard Link’s health.

The paraglider has a stamina meter that warrants its judicious use. Alternatively, you can use Wings found on the various Sky Islands in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom to traverse vast distances rather than relying on the paraglider alone.

A more robust way to deal with fall damage is to acquire a specific gear called Glide Armor set. Feel free to peruse this detailed guide on how to obtain the Glide Armor set in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. It is made up of three components Glide Shirt (which can be obtained from Courage Island), Glide Tights (acquired from Bravery Island), and Glide Mask (found on Valor Island).

You must complete some time-based diving challenges at each of the locations to acquire the components of the Glide Armor set. Apart from having no stamina meter constraints, it prevents Link from sustaining fall damage.

You can then upgrade this armor set by visiting one of the Great Fairy Fountain locations in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. You will need specific resources like Keese Wings and Aerocuda Eyeballs to upgrade the Glide Armor set.

You will require the following to obtain the first upgrade (total resources needed for all three components) for the Glide Armor:

30 Rupees

9 Keese Wings

You will require the following resources to get the second upgrade (for all three components) for the Glide Armor:

150 Rupees

18 Aerocuda Eyeballs

15 Keese Wings

After enhancing the armor set twice, you are protected from fall damage in the game, and you can also glide around the world without worrying about Link’s stamina.

Sportskeeda Gaming @skesportsgaming

From designing mecha to exploring challenging shrines, Nintendo knocked this one out of the park.

bit.ly/42QXxMN The Legend of #Zelda #TearsOfTheKingdom is finally here on the Switch! Link's latest outing brings a compelling story and incredible gameplay together.From designing mecha to exploring challenging shrines, Nintendo knocked this one out of the park. The Legend of #Zelda #TearsOfTheKingdom is finally here on the Switch! Link's latest outing brings a compelling story and incredible gameplay together. From designing mecha to exploring challenging shrines, Nintendo knocked this one out of the park.bit.ly/42QXxMN https://t.co/eVjYZoqT8d

You will face many instances wherein the protection from fall damage can be a lifesaver, including farming dragon parts in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

Poll : 0 votes