How to get the Glide Armor set in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom features an expansive world that serves as an excellent sandbox for you to explore. Apart from soaking in the scenic views, you will find many unique rewards waiting for you to be discovered. The Glide Armor set is one such reward you will want to get your hands on.

Glide Armor set comprises three components: Glide Shirt, Glide Mask, and Glide Tights. You will need to explore three different locations in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom to acquire each one. The set comes with its own perks, including the ability to glide without consuming stamina.

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom guide: Acquiring the Glide Armor set

You can peruse this guide on how to increase and manage stamina in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom since it plays a crucial role in traversal across varied locales. The Glide Armor set is ideal if you find the stamina meter a hindrance when gliding across the sky.

Glide Shirt’s location

The Glide Shirt can be acquired by completing the challenge on Courage Island (Image via Nintendo)

You can start the pursuit of the Glide Shirt from a location called Linder’s Brow, situated in the Central Hyrule area. Use the Skyview Tower in Linder’s Brow to propel the protagonist Link in the air. You must then use the paraglider to reach a place called Courage Island, which is located mid-air.

Interact with the Steward Construct to initiate a trial by examining a ring-like structure in the vicinity. It begins with you jumping off the edge and navigating through several green rings in the air. The first time will be a demonstration of sorts, while the second attempt involves a timer. Successfully completing this mini-challenge will yield you the Glide Shirt.

Glide Tights location

Glide Tights can be obtained from the Bravery Island (Image via Nintendo)

Navigate to the Thyplo Ruins Skyview Tower that launches Link in the air and then glide south to land on Bravery Island. Repeat the same procedure as above and speak with the Steward Construct to initiate a trial. Complete the diving challenge here to get Glide Tights in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

Glide Mask location

This is the location wherein you can acquire the Glide Mask (Image via Nintendo)

The Glide Mask can be found on Valor Island, which can be reached using the Mount Lanayru Skyview Tower. Use the paraglider and head northwest. Reaching Valor Island might be tricky due to the distance, so we recommend you halt on a small island along the way.

This small island has an aircraft device that you can use to cover the next half of the journey. Ditch the aircraft and use the paraglider once you get close to your destination. You will spot the Steward Construct near the water body, which you can interact with and partake in another trial.

You can halt at this small spot and use the aircraft to cover the remaining distance (Image via Nintendo)

This trial can be a bit difficult, and clouds may even block your view, so it could take a few attempts to complete. Adding to the challenge are the green rings being situated at a good distance from each other. You will obtain the Glide Mask upon successful completion of this challenge.

After accumulating all three armor pieces, you can equip them from the inventory and use the Glide Armor set to glide around Hyrule in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. It offers better maneuverability and speed and does not deplete Link’s stamina when gliding.

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom also comprises other unique items like the Rubber armor, which provides shock resistance, and the Climbing gear that boosts Link’s climbing speed, thereby helping conserve stamina.

