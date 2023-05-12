How to manage and increase Stamina in Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Stamina is an important stat in Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. Initially, Link will have very low stamina, so sprinting, jumping, and swimming for long distances will be slightly difficult. Therefore, players must prioritize investing in this stat as soon as possible. Fortunately, there are several ways in which players can increase their stamina throughout the game.

Despite being an action-adventure game, Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom has some RPG-like elements. There are two significant stats in the game, namely, health and stamina. What makes it interesting is that both of them can be upgraded.

How to upgrade stamina in Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

You can increase your stamina in Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom in two basic ways. One is temporary, while the other is a more permanent method.

The temporary way to get a stamina boost is by eating various foods and consuming elixirs. The lands of Hyrule are filled with many consumables, each with its own effects and buffs.

While some restore health, some increase stamina for a short duration. What each item does can be found in their description. However, if you manage to cook these items, their potency increases as well.

The other way is visiting Goddess Statues in Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom scattered throughout the game. These statues provide an opportunity to upgrade both health and stamina. You will receive a Light of Blessing whenever you successfully solve the puzzle within a Shrine.

Once you've acquired four such blessings, you can head to one of the Goddess Statues and interact with it. Each upgrade will cost you four Light of Blessings, so make sure to have enough stored up to perform multiple upgrades simultaneously.

While health is an important stat because it'll help you survive longer during fights, having more stamina is equally important because it'll allow you to swim longer distances and scale up higher walls. If your stamina runs out while swimming or climbing, you will drown or fall to your demise. Therefore, keeping an eye on your stamina gauge is imperative to ensure your safety and success in the game.

When managing your stamina in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, it's important to use the dash/jump ability wisely. Since you'll have low reserves during the initial stages of the game, make sure to use the dash/jump ability when you're close to your destination. Otherwise, you'll die and have to begin all over again.

Poll : 0 votes