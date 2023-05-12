How to get the Master Sword in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

The Master Sword is one of the most powerful weapons in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. It was available in Breath of the Wild and has now been added to the sequel. Unfortunately for players, the weapon breaks down during the initial sequence of the game and is practically unusable. However, there is a way to restore it to its former glory.

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom has an interesting mechanic known as weapon durability. The more a weapon is used, the weaker it becomes, and it shatters eventually. Here's a quick rundown on how to acquire the Master Sword in the game and how the durability mechanic affects it.

Where to find the Master Sword in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom and how to fix it

Initially the broken Master Sword will remain in your inventory in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. After the tutorial section is over, the weapon disappears from your inventory and you will have to find it again.

To acquire this weapon, you'll have to seek out Geoglyphs and unlock the Dragon Tears within them. There are 11 Geoglyphs that you need to unlock. Although they can be spotted easily from above, they can be slightly tricky to find.

However, there is a map that will help you find the locations of these Geoglyphs. To get to the map, you will first have to make your way to the Impa Forgotten Temple. Go behind the temple, and you should find a map carved into the ground.

This map shows the locations of all 11 Geoglyphs in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. You can then head to each location to find a Geoglyph.

Once you reach a Geoglyph, you'll have to look for a tear-shaped structure that lets you interact with it. When you interact with the structure, you'll be able to see a vision. After you've viewed all 11 visions, you'll see a cutscene. However, will have to find the 12th vision. This final memory is located in Alakka. There's a shrine right in front of it too. If you've completed this shrine, you can always fast-travel to it.

Interact with the memory, and you'll see the Light Dragon. The Master Sword in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is impaled between its nose, and you will have to retrieve it from there. To do so, you'll need Stamina, at least two full circles of it. However, once you extract the sword, you'll end up with the most powerful weapon in the game.

Unlike every other weapon, the weapon durability mechanic does not apply to the Master Sword. Instead, it runs out of energy. After a period of heavy usage, you will have to wait for the weapon to cool down before you can start using it again. This cooldown period lasts for around eight to 10 minutes in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

