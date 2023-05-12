Can you skip cutscenes in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom?

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is finally out, and players are flocking to the title in massive numbers to play it. It's got beautiful visuals and a really amazing storyline. As a successor to Breath of the Wild, Tears of the Kingdom follows the footsteps of Link and Princess Zelda while they explore the lands of Hyrule and the floating islands in the skies above them.

Just like every other game, The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom has multiple cutscenes that usually serve as endpoints in a mission, or the mission begins after they end. Unfortunately, players won't be able to skip these cutscenes, and they'll have to sit through the entire thing, at least for the first time.

How to skip cutscenes in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Although you cannot skip the cutscenes the first time around, if you were to replay the area and see the same cutscene, you would be able to skip it. In order to do that, all you need to do is press the "+" button on your Nintendo Switch.

In some cases, you can also press the "x" button to skip cutscenes in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. These button prompts should show up in the lower right corner of your screen.

While it's unfortunate that you cannot skip these cutscenes the first time around, it's rather relieving that you can do so the second time you see the same cutscene. That way, it saves players a lot of time while repeating certain sections of the game.

Are the gameplay mechanics similar in Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom?

Many mechanics that were seen in Breath of the Wild are also seen in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. For example, parrying is one of the many mechanics that has made a comeback. Weapon durability is another gameplay aspect that has made a return in this game.

For the uninitiated, every time you attack an enemy with a weapon, it becomes weaker and less durable. It eventually breaks in the process. While most players might find this annoying, this gives players an incentive to store backup weapons in their inventory. That way, they will have an alternative should they end up losing a weapon mid-combat.

To conclude, The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom has become just what players and fans worldwide expected. Although the game has just gone live, it'll be worth seeing how the community responds in the coming days.

