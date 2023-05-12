There are various types of armor that you will come across in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, and each possesses a unique trait that allows it to deal with particular situations and encounters in the game. One such armor is the Rubber Armor, which will allow Link to take on electric enemies or negate the lightning damage that he might receive from hazardous environments.

It’s one of the most useful tools to have in your inventory, and fortunately, you will be able to get it fairly early on in the game.

Hence, today's guide will go over some of the things that you will need to do to get your hands on the Rubber Armor in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

Obtaining the Rubber Armor early in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Rubber Armor in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom (Image via Nintendo)

To get your hands on the Rubber Armor early in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, the first thing that you will be required to do is to make your way to the cave that is located next to the Teniten Shrine. The shrine itself is located in the Central Hyrule region south of Whistling Hill, which you can see in the image provided above.

After you have located the cave entrance, here are some of the things that you will be required to do:

Make your way to the rock that is nearby and use Link’s Fuze ability to build a Rock Hammer. You will then be able to use that weapon to break through the blocked entrance into the cave.

After making your way further in, you will notice some one-eyed bats that you need to take down. You will then reach a wall of vines blocking your way, and you have to fuze a Stone Axe to cut them down.

Making your way past that, you will eventually reach the end of the cave, where you will be required to climb the wall and make your way to the platform located to the left. Now using your shield, you will need to block the rockers that are thrown by the worms as you try and make it past them.

After successfully achieving it, you will find another blocked entrance in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Whistling Hill cave. You will once again need to break through it using the Rock Hammer. You will then encounter an electric worm that you need to defeat. Make your way past it to find another blocked entrance on the ceiling.

This time you will need to attach a Bomb Flower to your arrow and shoot it at the entrance. After scaling the walls, you will come up to the entrance, where you will finally be rewarded with a Rubber Armor inside a chest for all your efforts.

The Rubber Armor is one of the best tools to negate electric damage in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. It will make certain encounters, as well as traversal in the game, significantly easier.

