How to get the Archaic Tunic in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom has been many gamers' most anticipated release this year. Now that it is finally out, fans can revisit the lands of Hyrule to bask in its open-world glory. The vast stretches of Hyrule beckon from below, while the mysterious islets of the Sky Islands are ever so enticing. Throughout the promotional footage and material showcased by publisher Nintendo thus far, we see protagonist Link wearing a new article of clothing.

In contrast to the sky blue shirt from The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild, the hero dons a green tunic this time. The toga style has attracted fans since the start, and here's how it can be acquired in-game.

Here is where to find the Archaic Tunic in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

This is one of many attires to discover (Screenshot via The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom)

As Link awakens after the events of the game's introduction, he eventually acquires some pants before leaving the starting dungeon vault on the Sky Islands. However, clothes for his upper body are nowhere to be found. Officially called the Archaic Tunic, players must jump through a few hoops to get this green-toned tunic. Simply put, it is tucked away within a chest in an unmarked area on the Sky Islands.

At the following coordinates: 0178, -1630, 1380 in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, Link will come across the Pondside Cave. It is located after the In-Isa Shrine (which unlocks the Fuse ability). This linear area is a winding tunnel carved beneath one of the Sky Island's natural formations. There are plenty of Keese hanging around on the cave's ceilings, so watch out for these bat-like creatures, as they can attack.

The Pondside Cave is also where players will first encounter seeds that act as minor light sources when Fused to an arrow and launched at a target location. Additionally, a brand new enemy type also makes an appearance. Called "Bubbulfrogs," these amphibian creatures are pale blue in color with an almost frosty look.

They can be found clinging to the roofs of cave systems and seem to blow out a series of large bubbles that hang in the air. They can be defeated, and doing so drops a Bubbul Gem. It is a crystalline item that looks like a snowflake.

After going past the creature, there will be more Keese to fight until players encounter a chest near the exit. Open it to discover the Archaic Tunic. Despite its stylish look, it has an armor of just 1. As such, players will still be vulnerable against stronger Construct enemy variants encountered on the map, so care must be taken when exploring.

Once acquired, they can exit the cave to find an area depicted in the gameplay demonstration featuring game producer Eiji Aonuma. Here, they can use the Zonai cell to power the fans required to create a boat for crossing the large body of water. From there onwards, with the new attire equipped, players can aim for the next shrine.

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom was released on May 12, 2023. It is developed and published by Nintendo and is available exclusively on the Nintendo Switch hybrid console.

