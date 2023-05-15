What are Constructs in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom?

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom boasts a brand-new open world for players to explore. Additionally, much has changed since the 2017 prequel. This is thanks to the arrival of the floating islands in the sky as well as the debut of the lost Zonai civilization. As the protagonist Link makes his way through the scattered Sky Islands, he will encounter a variety of robots that are both friendly and hostile. Never seen before in the franchise, these automatons will pose new threats and challenges throughout the story.

This article will explain what exactly they are and what purpose they serve in the larger narrative of The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

The Zonai robots in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom are called Constructs

First encountered on the Sky Islands, the Constructs are greenish-blue automatons who were originally built to help prosper the ancient tribe. However, with the Zonai being wiped out before the kingdom of Hyrule even existed officially, most (if not all) information about them was lost. Now that they are back, they still seem to be inclined to perform the same duties they were programmed to execute all those years ago.

These roles range from woodgathering and cooking to defending against threats. As such, players will face different types of Constructs on their journey. Certain Steward Constructs, for example, guide Link across the Sky Islands while others teach him how to cook dishes. However, not all automatons are docile, and there are hostile Soldier Constructs and Captain Constructs that use a variety of basic weapons to attack Link.

Furthermore, there are larger variants that act as bosses, such as the Flux Construct. All of them share a similar design, with stone bodies made up of segments that operate together using magic. These robots are also powered by Zonai Charges, which can be obtained by defeating the hostile ones. Alternately the charges can be picked up from rusted Construct remains as well, which are scattered around the Sky Islands.

In a nutshell, the Zonai Constructs are both a hurdle and a blessing for Link. They will help him polish his combat skills further before he can take on the evil Demon King Ganondorf. Additionally, they provide invaluable help in the form of upgrades for Energy Cells and more. The Zonai might be long gone, but their robotic remnants show just how advanced they were for their time.

What is The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom about?

Set after the events of The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild, princess Zelda and the hero Link explore the ruins beneath the Hyrule Castle. Coming across new remains of the Zonai's past, the duo is shocked to discover the resurrection of the evil known as Ganondorf.

This hastens the Upheaval, a cataclysmic event causing mysterious shrines to appear, bottomless chasms to open up on Hyrule's surface, and the summoning of the Sky Islands. With Zelda disappearing and Link meeting a mysterious entity called Rauru, a long perilous journey lies ahead.

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom was released on May 12, 2023, and is available exclusively on Nintendo Switch.

