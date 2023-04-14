Who is voicing Ganondorf in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom?

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom recently received its latest trailer. Publisher Nintendo unveiled the brand new footage via their official YouTube channel. It finally sheds light on what the premise is for the upcoming "open-air" action adventure. This includes a hint at not just the story but also an introduction to the various chapters inhabiting this much-awaited sequel.

One of the biggest highlights was the return of Ganondorf. He has been the main recurring villain in the series since 1998's revolutionary The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time. Unsurprisingly, Ganondorf also has full-blown voice acting in the game, which was not the case until now.

But who exactly is reprising the voice role for Ganondorf in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom?

Matthew Mercer @matthewmercer



An immense honor that I have thrown myself into doing justice. I just got the go-ahead from Nintendo, so I can FINALLY announce my absolute pleasure to be voicing Ganondorf in the Legend of #Zelda: #TearsoftheKingdom.

Matthew Mercer, a well-renowned individual in the video game voice-acting industry is voicing Ganondorf. He has been known for his work across many AAA games over the years.

Some of his voice-acting highlights include:

Midas from Fortnite: Battle Royale

Yusuke Kitagawa from Persona 5 (English VA)

Jack Cooper from Titanfall 2

Cole Cassidy (now known as Jesse McCree) from the first Overwatch game

Leon S. Kennedy from Resident Evil 6

More impressively, he has also voiced the English dub for characters across popular anime as well. These include:

Levi Ackerman in Attack on Titan

Kagaya Ubuyashiki in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba

Jotaro Kujo in JoJo's Bizzare Adventure

Hit in Dragon Ball Super

Falco in Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

With such a strong portfolio under his belt, Nintendo has made a solid choice, it seems. Additionally, Mercer is no stranger to the beloved Nintendo franchise either. Elaborating on his news reprising the beloved antagonist, he detailed how the series, as well as the role of Ganondorf himself, is close to his heart.

I have been an immense Legend of Zelda fan since I was a child, and Ganondorf has been one of my favorite antagonists… to the point where I portrayed this green-skinned menace for my webseries over a decade ago!

This fascination began with the Legend of Zelda video games in his childhood and resulted in him playing the role of Ganondorf in a personal webseries based on the series. So at the very least, this guarantees that the voice acting will have plenty of heart behind it.

What is The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom about and when does it launch?

Set after the events of 2017's The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, this upcoming successor is a far more ambitious adventure. A new evil has once again arisen to threaten peace across the lands of Hyrule and returning protagonist Link must stop it at all costs.

The gameplay will feel familiar to anyone who has played the predecessor, but the team at Nintendo has enhanced the experience in many ways. From a more vertical open world to brand-new mechanics, exploration has never been this immersive. With zero hand-holding to speak of, players are free to tackle open-world objectives as they see fit while solving problems using varied in-game solutions.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will be released worldwide on May 12, 2023. The game is slated for release exclusively on the Nintendo Switch hybrid console. Pre-orders are live and players can even purchase a Collector's Edition for the game.

