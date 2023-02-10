Nintendo begins pre-orders for the Collector's Edition of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

It is no secret that Nintendo's The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is one of the most anticipated games of 2023. To celebrate the upcoming open-world action-adventure game, the Japanese publisher announced a Collector's Edition - as is the norm with many AAA games. Pre-orders have now begun and are also available at retail chains like Walmart.

Considering that the game is incredibly popular, this Collector's Edition is unfortunately already out of stock. So, players will need to wait for a restock before they can buy one. The bundle costs $129.99 USD. In addition to the game itself, it will include a bunch of physical items. Here is everything players need to know, including how to buy it.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Collector's Edition and what its contents are

Please check with your local retailer for more information on availability In addition to the standard version, a collector's edition of The Legend of #Zelda : Tears of the Kingdom will launch on 5/12.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Collector's Edition consists of the following:

The base game

Steelbook (Depicts a wall mural shwocased in one of the trailers for the game)

Pin Set (Includes a variety of pins based on the game)

Art book (Consisting of concept art, like characters)

ICONART Poster (Poster showcasing keyart for the game)

All of this comes encased in a black "Collector's Edition" box. For $130, it leaves much to be desired. Especially considering that the Collector's Edition for the previous entry in the franchise, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild had a more robust selection, including figurines. Regardless, players who plan to buy the Collector's Edition should do so when stock is available again.

What is the game about?

Watch the latest trailer to see what Link's latest quest has in store, and the evil that awaits him… An epic adventure across the land and skies of Hyrule awaits in The Legend of #Zelda : Tears of the Kingdom.

Taking place after the events of Breath of the Wild, players will take on the role of Link once again - the hero that has been a mainstay of the series since the original NES title. Ganon seems to have risen again with the protagonist coming to save the day. The open-world of Hyrule has expanded further with the skies now being a central piece of the gameplay. Players will now be able to visit floating lands in the sky.

New gameplay mechanics include tuning back pockets of time and warping through walls. The latest trailer showcases even more bizarreness. This includes a custom-made "car" and even a flying contraption. The latter seems like a big upgrade over the glider from the previous game, allowing players greater freedom to soar across the lands below.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is slated for release on May 12, 2023. It will arrive exclusively on the Nintendo Switch hybrid console.

