What role does Rauru play in the Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom? NPC backstory explained

The Legend of Zelda franchise has introduced some of the most memorable NPCs and enemies in video game history, and the latest franchise entry, The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is no stranger to this fact. Rauru seems to have captured the attention of many in the community, and franchise fans are quite curious about his backstory and the role that he will play in the game's narrative.

Rauru is introduced as a very mysterious character in the game, and not much is said about him early on as the story kicks off.

Hence, today’s article will go over a bit about Rauru’s backstory and the role that he is expected to play in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

Rauru’s backstory in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Rauru is the Sage of Light in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. He is one of the Seven Sages, which is an organization that is known for sealing Ganon in the Zelda lore.

Rauru is said to have a good bit of history with Hyrule itself, and he is known to have built the Temple of Time, which many franchise fans will recognize as the place that housed the Master Sword in the Ocarina of Time.

The Temple was also present in The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild in the Great Plateau. Hence the name Rauru is one that many franchise fans are familiar with.

What role will Rauru play in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom?

In Tears of the Kingdom, Raru is first introduced as a sort of god who is instrumental in saving Link’s life and restoring his abilities, along with blessing his right arm with his own power. He appears as a sort of guide for the tutorial section of the game and helps the player understand some of the core mechanics that the tile has to offer.

After the tutorial phase is done, players will encounter Rauru again at various locations of Hyrule when Link is completing certain main quests and missions. These will also act as extended tutorials that prepare players for some of the tougher challenges in Hyrule.

Additionally, while exploring the map, players will also find Rauru’s spirits, and interacting with them will offer them some bits of additional information.

This helps provide clarity to some of the mechanics in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, and the game does not hold the player’s hands. Hence, he is instrumental in solving some of the hardest puzzles in the game.

For a vast portion of the game, Rauru acts as a sort of guide to Link, and he is going to have a big impact on the proceedings as well as how the endgame narrative turns out.

Is The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom’s Rauru the same person from previous games?

As mentioned, the name Rauru is not appearing in the Zelda series for the first time. His name has popped up in previous titles, and even some NPCs had the same name.

However, it’s quite uncertain if it’s the same character in the new entry because his appearance is dramatically different from how he was portrayed in previous entries.

Hence, many in the community are speculating that Rauru might just be the title given to the Sage of Light and may not signify one particular person. This may explain why he is so different in the new entry.

Poll : 0 votes