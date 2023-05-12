The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom features strategic puzzle solving using the various abilities Link will unlock during the course of his adventure. These abilities are unlocked via interacting with the many shrines scattered across the starting section.

The Ukouh shrine is the very first shrine players will interact with in Tears of the Kingdom. The shrine serves as a tutorial section where players gain access to the Ultrahand ability and subsequently learn to master it.

Read on to learn more about the shrine and how to solve its puzzles.

Note: Spoilers for The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom will follow.

The Ukouh shrine in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom requires players to be familiar with the Ultrahand ability

This shrine can be located in the starter section of the game, shortly after players are denied access to the large master door blocking the Temple of Time. Players will be instructed to reach the Ukouh shrine by Ruaru. Refer to the screenshot above to gain an approximate location of the shrine.

The location of the Ukouh shrine in Tears of the Kingdom (Image via Nintendo)

The shrine is located at the top of the broken stairway. Interact with the green hand symbol that pops up to unlock the shrine and proceed inside:

1. A short cutscene will follow, with Rauru granting Link access to the Ultrahand ability.

2. Ultrahand is a very useful ability that allows Link to manipulate and attach objects to each other.

Creating a slope to climb over using Ultrahand (Image via Nintendo)

3. Head forward into the depths of the shrine till you come across a gap in the floor. Use Ultrahand to manipulate and position the floor tile to create a bridge to cross the gap. If you fall down, climb up the ladder to try once again.

4. Another alternative would be to create a slope for Link to climb over.

5. Past this point, there will be yet another gap, with 2 separate tiles.

6. Fuse the tiles together to create a long bridge.

7. Position the bridge accordingly to make your way across the gap.

Create a slope to reach the treasure in this manner (Image via Nintendo)

8. A green treasure chest can be seen just ahead. Manipulate the tiles to create a slope to climb over and unlock the chest. This chest will reward players with Amber.

9. The final puzzle involves a chasm connected by a set of railings.

Creating a makeshift cable car to travel with (Image via Nintendo)

10. Fuse the large wooden board with one of the hooks lying around to create a structure. Then, position the hook on the top of the railing using Ultrahand to fix it in place.

11. The structure will begin to drift downward, so make sure to jump on it before it leaves its position.

12. Ride the makeshift cable car to the end of your destination.

13. Finally, players should interact with the deity-like structure up ahead to trigger a short cutscene.

The cutscene ends with Link obtaining a Light of Blessing that can be collected for HP or Stamina upgrades. Players will be automatically teleported outside with their HP fully replenished.

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom was released worldwide on May 12th, 2023, exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.

