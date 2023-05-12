How to defeat Flux Construct I boss in Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is known for fantastic boss fights, like Flux Construct I. This block-based makes multiple appearances throughout the game, serving as a recurring encounter. What makes it interesting is that it’s part boss battle and part block puzzle. Fortunately, one of Link’s new abilities will make this foe much easier to beat than usual.

With some preparation time and a keen eye, you can easily overcome the Flux Construct I boss any time it shows up in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. Here’s what you need to know about this battle when it appears in the latest adventure of the Hero of Time.

How to overcome Flux Construct I boss in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

When dealing with the Flux Construct I boss in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, you’ll need to use plenty of one of Link’s new abilities - the mighty Ultrahand. This will let you dismantle this cube-based miniboss you must deal with.

The glowing cube is the key to The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom’s Flux Construct I. One cube will stand out no matter what form and attack this entity takes. You’ll want to use Ultrahand to pull that cube away, which dismantles the entire boss.

It will only be down for a limited time, and with a light weapon, you might get ten strikes on the cube, less with a heavier weapon. If you see the “eye” of the cube and shoot it with an arrow, that will deal critical damage. Otherwise, don’t waste time swapping weapons to bow and arrow unless you desperately need to keep at range.

Flux attacks/forms

Fist Slam: The boss tries to slam you with both hands. Dodge to the side when its arms go up - watch for a shockwave. Look to the left knee and Ultrahand the cube.

Cube: It will roll around and try to squash you. Watch for the glowing cube, which will appear in the middle row of one of the edges. Pull the cube when you see it.

Rectangle: It takes the form of a floating rectangle and shoots a row of cubes at you. Just dodge to the side. The glowing cube is on the underside of this. Run behind the line it shoots, and Ultrahand the cube.

Fist Slam 2: Later in the fight, he can do this again, but faster. Now the cube is on the right shoulder (left if you're behind it). Just Ultrahand the cube again and resume striking.

Keep an eye out for these forms and attacks in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, and as soon as you have the opportunity, Ultrahand the cube away, avoid the falling blocks, and immediately strike with the weapon of your choice.

Flux Construct I can hit incredibly hard, so bring plenty of useful meals to heal in a pinch. You might also want a Speed Elixir, and keep the temperature in mind. Since this game has weapon durability, bring lots of weapons as well.

The Flux Construct I boss is an excellent test of how good you are with Ultrahand, so make sure you have it on hand. As long as you’re quick to dodge and use this ability, you’ll overcome this The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom encounter in no time.

