All early-game weapons in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

The Legend of Zelda Tears of The Kingdom is a massive open-world RPG, and features a dedicated starter section for players to experiment in. This section also teaches players the basics of combat. They can pick up the many weapons scattered around in this massive section of Tears of The Kingdom to arm themselves. As such, this guide will list all of the weapons you can obtain in the early-game section.

Nintendo of America @NintendoAmerica



We hope you enjoy your new adventures in the land and skies of Hyrule! Thanks to all for joining us during tonight’s The Legend of #Zelda #TearsOfTheKingdom launch event livestream!We hope you enjoy your new adventures in the land and skies of Hyrule! Thanks to all for joining us during tonight’s The Legend of #Zelda: #TearsOfTheKingdom launch event livestream!We hope you enjoy your new adventures in the land and skies of Hyrule! https://t.co/lSWBuWhJWr

Keep in mind that this list does not include weapons crafted using Fuse.

Note: This list is a work-in-progress and will be updated with new information as soon as it is available.

All weapons present in the early-game of The Legend of Zelda Tears of The Kingdom

All of the weapons in this list can be found in the starter section. The list includes weapons that can be looted from enemies and treasure chests as well. Each weapon is divided into three categories, irrespective of their durability:

Melee Weapons in The Legend of Zelda Tears of The Kingdom

Melee weapons are instrumental in dealing with foes (Image via Nintendo)

Decayed Master Sword : Recieved at the start of the campaign, after the initial cutscene. Has one strength point.

: Recieved at the start of the campaign, after the initial cutscene. Has one strength point. Tree Branch : Commonly found lying near trees. Soldier constructs can also be seen carrying it. Possesses 2 strength points.

: Commonly found lying near trees. Soldier constructs can also be seen carrying it. Possesses 2 strength points. Wooden Stick : Equipped by various Solider Constructs. Defeat them to obtain this weapon. Has a strength of 4.

: Equipped by various Solider Constructs. Defeat them to obtain this weapon. Has a strength of 4. Long Stick : A long pointy stick, first found within the In-isa shrine. This spear possesses two strength points.

: A long pointy stick, first found within the In-isa shrine. This spear possesses two strength points. Flame Emitter Sword : Wielded by a Solider Construct near the Gutanbac Shrine section. The construct can be seen using it against a group of Blue Chuchus. Defeat it to obtain this weapon. Releases a jet of fire when used, has a cooldown period.

: Wielded by a Solider Construct near the Gutanbac Shrine section. The construct can be seen using it against a group of Blue Chuchus. Defeat it to obtain this weapon. Releases a jet of fire when used, has a cooldown period. Soldier Reaper : Found locked within a treasure chest, guarded by several Soldier Constructs. This melee weapon has 7 strength points.

: Found locked within a treasure chest, guarded by several Soldier Constructs. This melee weapon has 7 strength points. Two Handed Stone Axe : Found lodged within tree barks. Usually found near Constructs seen busy chopping down trees.

: Found lodged within tree barks. Usually found near Constructs seen busy chopping down trees. Stone Axe : Wielded by enemy constructs. Can be used to chop wood from trees. Has 5 strength points.

: Wielded by enemy constructs. Can be used to chop wood from trees. Has 5 strength points. Wooden-Stick Thick Stick : This rather large and heavy stick can be found on an enemy in the first "island". Also seen equipped by certain constructs. Possesses 9 strength points.

: This rather large and heavy stick can be found on an enemy in the first "island". Also seen equipped by certain constructs. Possesses 9 strength points. Board Guster: Found exclsuively on a single enemy in the starter section of the island. Possesses 5 strength points and is capable of pushing back enemies.

Bows in The Legend of Zelda Tears of The Kingdom

Bows are essential for ranged attacks (Image via Nintendo)

Old Wooden Bow : The most common type of bow in the early-game. Found equipped on Soldier Constructs, defeat them to pick this ranged weapon. Has 4 strength points.

: The most common type of bow in the early-game. Found equipped on Soldier Constructs, defeat them to pick this ranged weapon. Has 4 strength points. Boko Bow : Possible drop from a Bobokin. Possesses 4 strength points.

: Possible drop from a Bobokin. Possesses 4 strength points. Construct Bow: Also found equipped on certain high-level Soldier Constructs. Defeat the Constructs to obtain this bow. Possesses 5 strength points.

Shields in The Legend of Zelda Tears of The Kingdom

Shields offer protection against enemy attacks (Image via Nintendo)

Old Wooden Shield : The very first shield Link will have access to. Found near the entrance of the Temple of Time. Has 2 durability points.

: The very first shield Link will have access to. Found near the entrance of the Temple of Time. Has 2 durability points. Rusty Shield: Found inside a chest near the Shrines. Possesses 3 durability points.

The Legend of Zelda Tears of The Kingdom was released worldwide on May 12, 2023, exclusively for the Nintendo Switch. The game was met with very positive reviews from both fans and critics alike, despite its many technical issues.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more guides updates on The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

Poll : 0 votes