How to change weapons in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

If you want to change weapons in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, it’s easier than you’d think. However, it’s essential, as Link will acquire vast weaponry throughout his latest Hyrulian adventure. Weapon durability is back as a feature, so it's vital to ensure your weapon doesn't break in the middle of a battle. Thankfully, this latest Nintendo Switch game makes it easy to do this, and while you won’t be short of weapons, bows, and shields to equip, you will need to switch it out swiftly.

As all of Link’s foes that have weapons in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom will drop them, having access to a quick way to change weapons will be one of the most important parts of combat in the game.

How to easily change weapons in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

During your exploration in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, every time you defeat an enemy that has a weapon or a shield, they will drop it for you. Since weapon durability remains a significant factor in Hyrule, the various weapon drops hold importance. With that in mind, you will want to change weapons on the fly while exploring.

While the weapon fusion system should make weapon durability less of a stressful affair, it is still something that players must be aware of in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. There are inputs you can use while playing to hotswap your weapons, shields, and bows as you progress through Hyrule.

Weapon Swap: Hold Right on D-Pad, and cycle through your weapons with Right Stick.

Hold Right on D-Pad, and cycle through your weapons with Right Stick. Bow Swap: Hold ZR + Right on D-Pad, then use Right Stick to cycle through bows. Unequip with the B Button.

Hold ZR + Right on D-Pad, then use Right Stick to cycle through bows. Unequip with the B Button. Shield Swap: Hold Left on D-Pad, cycle through shields with Right Stick.

Hold Left on D-Pad, cycle through shields with Right Stick. Item Select/Drop: Hold Up on D-Pad and press the X Button.

Hold Up on D-Pad and press the X Button. Attach Item to Arrows: Hold ZR + Up on D-Pad and choose with the Right Stick. Let go of Up to attach, and B Button cancels.

One of the most remarkable new features in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is the ability to attach items to your arrows. If you link a cold-elemental stone to your arrow, you can freeze the target, and vice versa if you use a fiery item on your ammunition. Use this with the change weapon feature to always have an advantage over your foes.

Players can also fuse their weapons and items in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom thanks to the Fuse ability. This powerful new ability opens up a world of possibilities, offering almost endless potential for enhancing and combining various game elements.

Watch for enemies carrying weapons and bows you might want, defeat them, and claim their gear for yourself.

