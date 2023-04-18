What is Fuze in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, and how will it work?

With The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom gearing up for its official release next month, there is a lot of excitement among franchise fans. There have been a fair bit of gameplay and narrative showcases surrounding the game in recent weeks, with Nintendo showing off some of Link’s abilities.

One such ability is Fuze, which is one of the newer additions to Link's arsenal. The ability will allow Link to combine two objects to create new weapons. This is one of the reasons why many players are curious about how Fuze will work and the things they will be able to do with it.

Today’s guide goes over some of the highlights of Link’s Fuze ability in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, and how you can effectively use it when the game finally releases.

Understanding Fuze in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Fuze is a lot like Ultrahand, but unlike the latter, you can only use the ability on weapons. It will provide you with endless possibilities when it comes to customizing your weapons to fit your playstyle.

According to some of the gameplay trailers, by fusing something like a stick with a pitchfork, you will be able to extend the reach of the weapon in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

However, the utility of the Fuze ability does not stop here, as you will also be able to use it to change the various properties of weapons. As shown in the trailers, if you add Puffshroom to a shield, it will start to release clouds of smoke when in combat. This smoke can be used to confuse enemies, allowing Link to get a stealth takedown by approaching opponents from behind.

Combining the correct weapons and materials will allow you to extend the durability or increase the attack power of particular weapons in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

However, it’s important to note that Link will not be able to combine every single weapon or item in the game. Compatibility will be one of the things you must look out for. Having said that, the list of possibilities that Fuze will bring to the table is indeed going to be exhaustive.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will offer multiple ways for you to tackle the various aspects of the game, allowing you to have a unique approach to all the enemies in Hyrule.

