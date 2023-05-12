Where to find a paraglider in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is one of the most anticipated releases of this year. You can explore the vast open world of Hyrule and have the freedom to move at your own pace. The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom comprises varied terrain that might pose a challenge during exploration. You can rejoice, however, since the game offers you a paraglider.

You won't initially have access to the paraglider. To obtain it, you must progress through the main quest until you meet Purah, a character encountered during the Crisis at Hyrule Castle quest.

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom guide: Acquiring the paraglider

Your pursuit to acquire the paraglider in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom will begin at the Lookout Landing area. It is a fort-like region with several inhabitants. As soon as you head towards the entrance, the two guards will inform you about Purah’s whereabouts. While doing so, they'll point towards a huge structure in the distance.

Purah, in turn, will give you a task to rendezvous with Captain Hoz. You can simply head towards the objective marker, but it is ideal to interact with Kyononis Shrine on the way to activate a fast travel point. Make your way to the castle and climb the walls to reach the spot where Captain Hoz is located.

Interact with Captain Hoz to progress the quest (Image via Nintendo)

Interacting with him will trigger a cutscene and result in him handing you a new objective to report back to Purah. You can fast travel to the Kyononis Shrine and then return to the Lookout Landing to meet with Purah. She suggests that you explore the Lookout Landing area and interact with the inhabitants.

Feel free to do so or head directly towards a tower in this area to progress the quest. Interact with Purah to witness a cutscene depicting the activation of towers. Purah then urges you to use an object called the Purah Pad to activate the Skyview Tower. She will reveal some more information about the towers and provide you with the paraglider.

Purah provides the paraglider (Image via Nintendo)

Proceed to the circular platform in the middle of the tower to trigger a short cutscene wherein Link is propelled very high into the air. Link scans the area, and then a button prompt is displayed on the screen to activate the paraglider. Simply press the X button to use the paraglider in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

It is important to note that the paraglider also has a stamina/power meter associated with it. Hence, it is wise to use it sparingly to ensure the meter doesn't deplete completely. You can refer to this guide for some survival tips during the early stages of the game.

Nintendo of America @NintendoAmerica Once you’ve got a good handle on Link’s new abilities, combining them with different weapons can create some exciting battles! #TearsOfTheKingdom Once you’ve got a good handle on Link’s new abilities, combining them with different weapons can create some exciting battles! #TearsOfTheKingdom https://t.co/3zi5DCaGbk

Just like in the previous title, you will not only be traversing varied locations but also fending off myriad foes. You can leverage the vast variety of armor types in the game to gain an upper hand. You can also peruse this guide on how to acquire the rubber armor early in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

