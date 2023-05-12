The Legend of Zelda Tears of The Kingdom features a dedicated “starter island” for the first few hours of the game. The island serves to familiarize players with the core gameplay mechanics, including newly added abilities like Rewind. The Nachoyah shrine in this area is the fourth and final trial that players will have to complete and serves as a testing ground for Rewind.

Read on to find a detailed walkthrough of the shrine and its challenges.

Note: Spoilers for The Legend of Zelda Tears of The Kingdom follow. Discretion is advised.

Nachoyah Shrine in The Legend of Zelda Tears of The Kingdom serves to teach players the basics of Rewind

The Nachoyah Shrine in the in-game map of Tears of The Kingdom (Image via Nintendo)

The Nachoyah Shrine is the final shrine that players will gain access to during their attempt to locate Princess Zelda. A screenshot of its location via the in-game map has been provided above for reference. Head underground to find the shrine.

You will now have to engage in a series of moderately difficult puzzles in order to complete the trial. Here's what you need to do:

1. Head forward to find a water stream with embankments.

2. Make your way to the edge and jump onto the log raft when it reaches you. If you miss it the first time, you will have to wait for another one to respawn.

Using Rewind on the raft (Image via Nintendo)

3. While on the raft, use the Rewind ability to turn back time. The raft will make its way back to the prior platform against the stream.

4. Jump onto the platform and wait for another raft to fall down from the waterfall ahead of you.

The raft and waterfall (Image via Nintendo)

5. Time your jump to land on the raft, and immediately use your Rewind ability to head to the top of the waterfall.

6. Make your way to the next platform.

7. Make sure not to fall into the water current, as you will be pushed back to the starting area.

The treasure chest (Image via Nintendo)

8. A giant wheel can be seen to your left. Jump on a cog of the wheel and use Rewind. Traverse your way to the platform above to find a treasure chest. Unlock this chest to obtain 10 Arrows.

9. Head in the opposite direction to find a gate guarded by two clock hands. This final puzzle requires some precise timing.

One of the possible configurations of the hands required to open the gate (Image via Nintendo)

10. Use Rewind to align both hands together if necessary. Once the two hands are joined together, use Rewind a final time to push the clock hands back to unlock the gate.

11. Head through the gate as soon as it opens to enter the Shrine room.

You can now interact with the deity-like statue to finish the trail and collect their fourth Light of Blessing. Four of these items can be exchanged for an HP or stamina upgrade in The Legend of Zelda Tears of The Kingdom.

