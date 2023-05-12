How to repair broken Skyview Towers in Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom encourages exploration of its unique and expansive world. Covering vast distances on foot can leave you overwhelmed. This is why it is ideal to interact with Skyview Towers in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, which act as fast travel points. However, not all such structures you encounter in your journey will be functioning from the get-go.

The solution to repairing these towers lies in the area they're in. You usually need to complete small tasks and gain access to them, thereby activating them as fast travel points in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom guide: Repairing the broken Skyview Towers

Gerudo Canyon tower

Use the cubes to bring the elevator up (Image via Nintendo)

As soon as you reach this tower, you will notice a pile of slabs/cubes to its left. You can use Link’s Ultrahand ability to stack three of them together and attach them to a magnet-like hook within the scaffolding nearby. This results in a small makeshift elevator appearing with a character standing on it. He is the repairman of the tower and will repair this tower after you conclude your interaction with him.

Gerudo Highlands tower

Use Ascend when you get under this platform (Image via Nintendo)

Proceed to the cave beside the tower and reach the path's end near a wooden platform. Use the Ultrahand ability to pick up a plank and drop it in the water body. Get on the plank and reach the end of a new area downstream.

Use the Ascend ability when you are under the wooden platform with four pillars in this new area's corner to propel Link upwards. You will find the terminal in this spot and can now activate this tower in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

Eldin Canyon tower

You will notice the repairman standing at the entrance of this tower. Look upwards to locate a rock falling beside the structure. Head in its direction and stand atop that rock. You can use Rewind ability here to propel it back in the air.

Let it reach an altitude higher than the tower, and then hop off. Use Link’s glider cautiously to gain access to the tower.

Feel free to refer to this guide on how to get the paraglider in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

Thyphlo Ruins tower

Place the rocket on this platform (Image via Nintendo)

There are several levitating platforms in the vicinity of this tower. You must head to the one which is closest to ground level. Use Ultrahand to bring the platform to ground level and climb on it. Use the same ability to place a rocket on it. Do make sure that the tip of this projectile faces upward. Hitting the rocket will launch the platform into the air.

Use the paraglider to land on the tower's circular roof. There is another levitating platform blocking this structure's top opening. Leverage Ultrahand to move it out of the way. Glide down to interact with the repairman, who will be amazed at your feat of repairing the tower in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

Popla Foothills tower

You must rescue a repairman from a locked room to get this structure to function. Instead of jumping down the well, head to the Popla Foothills Excavation Site in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, which is located on the cliffs beside this tower.

Enter the site's opening to come upon a prison-like door beyond which is the repairman. Simply stand on the platform in front of the door to unlock it. By the time you return to the tower's entrance, he will have it repaired.

Sahasra Slope tower

Use Ascend when you arrive at this spot (Image via Nintendo)

The repairman at this tower entrance tasks you with exploring a cave in this structure's vicinity. It is located right beside the tower, albeit at a lower altitude. You will find your path to it blocked by brown rocks. There is a small gray rock beside the cave, with which you can fuse any of your weapons. Hit the brown rocks on the right corner with your most recently acquired weapon and pass through the hole.

You will spot another rock on your right. Break it from the right side again to reach a small area with three gray rocks. Walk to the center of this area and use the Ascend ability to teleport to the tower's main room. There will be two sticks on either side of its entrance door. Move them to unblock it, which will eventually result in the repairman fixing the tower.

Ulri Mountain tower

Interacting with the repairman reveals that a flying creature has taken the terminal with it. You must therefore shoot this entity down with the help of an arrow. Do remember to attach a component named Keese Eyeball to the projectile before firing. This will make it easier for you to defeat the creature, as that item has homing capabilities.

Proceed to the spot where it falls and collect the terminal. You can either simply pick it up and drop it inside the tower or use Ultrahand to do so. The repairman will be elated and mend this tower in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom comprises intricate gameplay mechanics that you must take advantage of during exploration and combat. One of the prime aspects of this title is Link’s stamina, so you may find this guide on increasing and managing it helpful.

