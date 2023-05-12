How to get the climbing gear in Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom offers a vast open world for you to explore and find hidden rewards. The game offers a variety of armor and gear to enhance your experience, one of which is the climbing gear. You will find it in a cave in the Hyrule Field region in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. Finding the climbing gear can be tricky as you will face some adversaries on your path.

That said, it is worth the effort since this item boosts Link’s climbing speed significantly. Follow this article to obtain this gear.

Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom guide: Acquiring the climbing gear

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom features a vibrant open world packed to the brim with secrets. It is, therefore, ideal to acquire any gear that will ease your journey in the world of Hyrule.

The climbing gear potently enhances Link’s climbing speed in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. The target area is called North Hyrule Plain Cave, and you can find it in the northeast direction of one of the stables called New Serenne. You will pass through Carok Bridge on your way to this cave.

This is the location of the cave (Image via Nintendo)

Prepare to face a couple of huge caterpillar-like monsters sticking out of the cave's walls. You can either scale the walls after defeating them or use Link’s Ascend ability to reach a higher level. Keep walking along the left portion of this area and take the path ahead of you.

You will encounter one more foe here, which you must beat. Proceed ahead or jump into the water body to swim towards the waterfall. Although it may seem like a dead end, you can pass through it. You will arrive at a small area with a shrine-like structure in the middle. It houses a chest containing the desired climbing gear. Open it to grab the aforementioned item.

Interact with the chest in this shrine to acquire the gear (Image via Nintendo)

The description informs you that using this gear will improve your climbing by leveraging the no-slip glove, which is a part of this item. Stamina plays a crucial role in the game; therefore, you must check out this guide to manage and enhance stamina.

It is wise to use the climbing gear during exploration to conserve it and get to the desired areas faster. You must take the time to explore the world to find other unique gear in the game, like the rubber armor that shields you from electric/shock damage.

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom introduces new aspects, like the Ultrahand abilities that allow you to reposition objects. Feel free to peruse this article highlighting some best Ultrahand builds and tips.

