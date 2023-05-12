How to easily defeat Hinox in Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

The Hinox are one of the recurring mini-bosses in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom to be aware of. These massive one-eyed foes require a different approach than you might be used to as you explore the massive land of Hyrule. However, with ammo and patience, even these massive beasts can be overcome. No matter which version of this enemy you come across, the strategy is the same, though there are little things you can do depending on what they are equipped with.

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom’s Hinox boss is thankfully slow, considering how massive it is. Just keep an eye on it, and make sure you pack a quiver of arrows before you seek out this challenging encounter.

How to best Hinox boss in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

For long-time fans of the franchise, the strategy to defeating the Hinox in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is going to be familiar. Link’s had to deal with enemies before that he had to shoot in the eye, such as Skyward Sword’s Scaldera.

This towering cyclops also has a weak eye, so before you head into battle, make sure you have a quiver of arrows and a handy bow. You don’t want to get into melee range right away. If he can see you, he can swat you into the ground. So your first move is going to be to shoot this enemy in the eye.

Once you blast the Hinox in the eye in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, he’s going to stagger and drop a bit. Run in, change weapons to the melee item of your choice, and get a few hits in.

I recommend using a heavier, two-handed weapon to deal more damage to the Hinox faster. He won’t stay stunned forever, so get back and be prepared to shoot him in the eye again when he stops covering it up.

Throughout the battle, the Hinox is going to try and smash you with a club, so dodge to the side when you see this The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom boss swing at you. It’s also worth noting that later in the fight, he will start covering his eye up. At that point, just wait for him to reveal it again and take another shot.

Occasionally, this enemy will be seen with wooden or metal armor. Since you can only hit him in the legs, shoot the wood armor with a fire arrow, or a shock arrow with metal armor. That way, you destroy the protection, and your weapons take less durability damage.

The boss is simple enough to fight in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. His attack cycle isn’t complicated and he has a very easy-to-see weak spot. After a little time, you’ll be besting this foe with ease as you travel across Hyrule.

