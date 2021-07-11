How to beat Scaldera in the Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword

Classic and new fans alike are going to need a refresher course when it comes to defeating the bosses of Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword.

The HD remake of this Nintendo classic does the original game every ounce of justice. It is a wonderful rerelease that stays true to Skyward Sword, including the difficulty of its boss fights.

Over a decade since Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword arrived, bosses such as Scaldera are still rage-inducing. Scaldera, the lava boss at the end of the Earth Temple, is no slouch.

Defeating Scaldera in Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword

Image via Nintendo

You need to focus on the eye of Scaldera. That is the goal when it comes to defeating this boss in Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword. It isn't that simple, however.

In order to get access to Scaldera's eye, you will need to break its rocky outer shell first. This can be done by throwing bombs at Scaldera, down the ramp, to blow up the outer shell.

Image via Nintendo

After the first cut-scene, distance yourself from Scaldera. When it opens its mouth, throw a bomb into it and deal some damage. That will knock this Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword boss down the ramp.

It will fight back with a fireball attack, giving a hint of this by opening its mouth and inhaling. Throw another bomb while Scaldera is inhaling to break the outer shell and expose its eye.

Attack as soon as possible after the eye is open for an onslaught. Slash at it until the outer shell returns. When it does return, run back up the ramp to keep that distance yet again.

Image via Nintendo

Repeat the process of tossing bombs at Scaldera when its mouth is open and slash at its eye again when possible. Just beware of the fireballs and another counter where Scaldera runs over Link.

Just stay underneath it and dodge all of its attacks. Repeating those steps over and over will eventually defeat Scaldera in the Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword. A cut-scene will take place to signify victory. Stock up on bombs before and it'll be a breeze.

Edited by Ashish Yadav