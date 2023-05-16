All Great Fairy Fountain Locations in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, released for the global player base on May 12, 2023, is a worthy successor to Breath of the Wild. Its open world is an ever-giving entity, and the story immerses you to no end. However, one unfortunate aspect of its predecessor has carried over, and it is even more challenging this time. It's the concept of weapon and armor durability. Fortunately, there is a way to overcome this limitation to some extent.

For armor specifically, the Great Fairies can be of great help. They will give you ways to upgrade your armor to withstand more damage from enemies. The fairies are generous creatures, but you must find them and prove your worth to them before they help you. Continue reading to discover the locations of each Great Fairy Fountain in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

How to find and unlock Great Fairy Fountains in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

There are four Great Fairies located in different parts of the Hyrule kingdom. All of them will be willing to help you upgrade your armors once they have come out of their flowers, but they will do so only if you take musicians to them and play them music. For each Fairy, you will need to find and help out musicians before they agree to accompany you to the location of the Great Fairy in Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

Great Fairy Tera location in the Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Great Fairy Tera location (Image via Nintendo)

This Great Fairy Fountain is located to the northwest of Woodland Stable, some distance from it. Tera is the only Great Fairy who doesn't request a specific kind of music.

Before you start on your quest to find the Great Fairies, you should head over to the Lucky Clover Gazette office in Tabantha Frontier and become a reporter for the newspaper. Once you have done this, head over to the Woodland Stable, where you will meet a host of musicians who want to play for the Great Fairy Tera, but need help fixing their cart.

You can quickly fix the wheels of the cart using Ultrahand. You will need the Towing Harness Key Item to tow the cart, which can be obtained by visiting two stables anywhere in Hyrule and registering a single wild horse. Don't forget to customize the horse you want for the job with the Towing Harness at the front desk of the stable. Once you fuse the horse and the cart, guide them to the location of the Great Fairy Tera to unlock her.

Great Fairy Mija location in the Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Great Fairy Mija location (Image via Nintendo)

You can find Great Fairy Mija in the mountainous region north of the Snowfield Stable. Her choice of music is the horn.

To find the musician who can play Mija the horn, you must first get to the large hole on the road west of the Tabantha Great Bridge. You have to airlift his wagon out by fusing balloons into it. Once you help him get the wagon out of the pit, he will reward you with Courser Bee Honey, which you will need for the next musician.

Once reunited with the troupe at the Snowfield Stable, they will request a roof to be added to their wagon, after which you can be on your way to meet Mija.

Great Fairy Cotera location in the Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Great Fairy Cotera location (Image via Nintendo)

Cotera's Great Fairy Fountain in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is located south of Dueling Peaks Stable. Cotera's jam is the drum sound and will only come out to that.

The Drummer can be found in plainsight as you go uphill on the path near Kakariko Village. He will require that you give him three Courser Bee Honey to rejoin the troop. If you have used up the ones you got from the horn player, you will find more in the woods behind Cotera's flower or by the chasm to the north of Kakariko Village.

Once he rejoins the troop, you must use Ultrahand magic to get the troop across the river to Cotera's Great Fairy Fountain.

Great Fairy Kaysa location in the Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Great Fairy Kaysa location (Image via Nintendo)

This Great Fairy Fountain is located very close to the east of the Outskirt Stable. Kaysa enjoys the music of the flute and will only come out of her flower when you get the musicians to play her.

The flutist can be found on top of a tree outside the Highland Stable in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom to the south of Lake Hylia. He wants ten Sunset Fireflies to rejoin the troop, which can be found in forests of the north at night or can be bought from one of the local merchants. Once reunited, get the troop's cart bigger wheels to traverse the rocky terrain on the path to Kaysa, and you are all set.

Unlocking all four Great Fairies will give you a significant advantage in enhancing your armor, making you stronger in boss fights in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. You can find more guides like this on different armor sets and paraglider skins to help you on your journey through Hyrule.

Poll : 0 votes