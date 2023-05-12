How to farm Rupees in Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom?

Knowing how to farm Rupees is incredibly important in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. Like in many games in the franchise, money is a bit on the scarce side. That means you’re going to have to find creative and simple ways to farm it, while also exploring the vast world of Hyrule. Thankfully, there are quite a few methods for making spare cash in Link’s latest adventure. He's going to need every single Rupee he can get his hands on, but while they don’t drop in huge amounts, there are other ways to get rich.

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom has plenty of money-making resources, for players willing to explore deep into the world. It does seem like the value of items has gone down, while the ways to farm Rupees has also dwindled. Don’t worry though, you can still make money in Hyrule with enough time.

As players spend more time with The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, there will certainly be exploits and ways to farm Rupees much easier, but here’s what we know so far. Without spending much time in the game, you can use your non-Zelda Amiibos.

These have a chance to drop useful items like Rupees and other materials. It could lead to making recipes that are worth selling, and some players simply like to farm materials in games by repeatedly using their Amiibos.

However, one of the most obvious ways to farm Rupees in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is to use ore. Make your way through any mountains and caves that you can, smashing through ore deposits for useful metals and gems.

You can sell these to Gerudo merchant Ramella in Goron City for a tidy profit. Further, you can also kill Taluses around Hyrule, as they can drop ore for you to sell. Selling spare items is never a bad idea.

You can sell Luminous Stones and spare weapons while you explore. Some players have suggested killing Wizzrobes and then heading to Tarrey Town. From there, remove the gems off the weapons and resell them.

There's a small island on the bottom right hand of the map, and once you liberate it, you can return here to play a mini-game, similar to real-world Darts. Depending on how close you get to the center, you can win Rupees. This game costs 20 Rupees to play, and here are the rewards as it pertains to farming cash.

Rupee darts

Ring 1 : 5 Rupees

: 5 Rupees Ring 2: 50 Rupees

50 Rupees Ring 3: 100 Rupees

100 Rupees Less than a meter from center: 300 Rupees

Another useful idea is to be frugal with your cooking. Cook simple foods when it comes to restoring health, and save the fancier recipes to sell to merchants throughout The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. Remember to kill wolves and deer if you head into colder regions as they can drop Prime/Gourmet meat.

After that, cook up some fancy meat skewers, which can sell between 100-200 Rupees. This makes them a valuable, easy way to make extra money through your The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom adventure.

Cooking fancy recipes is a fantastic way to make money early, especially if the materials are readily found in the wild - or through your Amiibos. One final way is only for the brave.

The unique outfits that you receive from Zelda Amiibos can be found in the world as well. With that in mind, you can sell those for 600 Rupees, making it easy to farm some cash. Just remember that you’ll have to find them manually if you take this route in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

In the future, there will no doubt be new ways to farm Rupees discovered, and as those are found, we’ll revisit this and keep you up to date with the best ways to make money in the Kingdom of Hyrule.

