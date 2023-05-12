How to keep warm under unbearable cold in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

There will be moments in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom when Link needs to deal with unbearable cold. When dealing with this incredibly low temperature, the Hero of Time will start taking regular damage until he can get warm. This means having Cold Resistance is of the utmost importance in these zones.

It’s going to be incredibly important to have some method of resistance. Whether it’s recipes or armor, you’ll need something in play if you want to go to the coldest regions of Hyrule.

Thankfully, you have options in the early game of The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom if you want to deal with unbearable cold. As the game goes on, you will get more Cold Resistance gear. Here’s what we know about staying warm in the land of Hyrule.

All you need to know about dealing with unbearable cold in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

In the earlier portions of The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, you won’t have access to any of the useful Cold Resistance gear.

Instead, the solution for Link is to eat incredibly spicy food, thus raising his overall body temperature. This will grant Cold Resistance even in Unbearable Cold — for a limited time, at least. You will have a few minutes of a reprieve, so you’ll want to farm a few servings of this meal.

The Spicy Sauteed Peppers dish will be the go-to meal until you get a specific piece of gear in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. Use five peppers for this to increase the length of time you can endure unbearable cold.

While on the way to the Gutanbac Shrine, you’ll find plenty of Spicy Peppers to farm up. Take the time to grab a bunch of them and then head to a nearby fire pit or use the Portable Pot in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

Just select your peppers in your materials portion of the inventory and cook them up. It won’t take long to get this recipe going. When you eat it, it will heal you and give you temporary Cold Resistance to deal with unbearable cold in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

Cold Resistance doesn’t stack, so only eat one of these at a time. With that in mind, bring other food recipes to heal if you need them. Thankfully, after completing the Gutanbac Shrine, you can unlock the most useful way to endure unbearable cold - Archaic Warm Greaves.

This piece of armor grants permanent Cold Resistance while wearing them, so that makes them a must-have. Once you complete the shrine and have the Ascend ability, you can scoop up this missable piece of equipment.

Leave the shrine in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom and look for the portion of a tree that’s hanging off the cliff. Get under that tree, and use Ascend to make your way up. That’s what makes this so missable; you can’t climb the cliff the item is on. However, you can use the tree to Ascend upwards.

You can go into the hole in the tree to cook and get warm again, but you can also head to the corner of this area and scoop the Archaic Warm Greaves up. It’s a must-have item to always have Cold Resistance as you explore The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

With this on your side, you can equip it and endure the coldest temperatures as you progress throughout the latest action-packed adventure through Hyrule.

