Can The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom be played early? Early access details explored

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is one of the most anticipated Nintendo Switch exclusives in 2023. With the amount of success that the previous franchise entry brought, there are indeed many in the community who are eagerly waiting for the next title and what it will bring to the table this time around.

While there are a great many leaks around the game already circulating in social media, the community is still curious regarding a few things about it.

One of the more popular questions surrounding the title is if it will have an early access period that will allow those who have preordered a certain edition of the title to play it early.

Unfortunately, players will not be able to boot up The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom early as there is no early access period to look forward to. All pre-order owners of the game will have to wait until May 12, 2023, to finally make it to Hyrule.

All The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom pre-order bonuses

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom not getting an early access period does not come as much of a surprise to many in the community. This is because Nintendo rarely provides early access for Switch titles, and it seems that the upcoming Zelda game will follow a similar trend.

While pre-order owners of the game may not be able to try it out early, they will, however, be eligible for a fair bit of bonuses based on the edition they have purchased:

1) Standard Edition

Price: $69.99

Includes a physical copy of the game

2) Digital Edition

Price: $69.99

Includes a digital copy of the game

My Nintendo Gold Points

3) Collector’s Edition

Price: $129.99

Includes a physical copy of the game

Art Book

Steelbook Case

ICONART Poster

Set of four collectible pins

4) Pre-ordering the game from Best Buy

Those who have pre-purchased the game from Best Buy can get their hands on the exclusive Art Print when it drops.

5) Pre-ordering the game from Game Stop

Players will get an exclusive wooden plaque if the title is pre-ordered from Game Stop.

6) Pre-ordering the game Walmart

Those purchasing The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom from Walmart will get their hands on a Gold Wall Scroll.

