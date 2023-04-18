All The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom preorder editions, rewards, and bonuses

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is gearing up for its official release next month. The Nintendo exclusive will be playable from May 12, 2023. As the preorder period for the game is now live, many franchise fans have already purchased a copy and are quite excited to play the title once it officially drops.

Watch the final pre-launch trailer for The Legend of #Zelda: #TearsOfTheKingdom, coming May 12th, only on Nintendo Switch.

While many players have pre-ordered The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, there are quite a few community members who are still wondering which edition they should go for. There are multiple pre-order versions and exclusive rewards that you can get your hands on.

The list below goes over every edition and all the rewards that you can net when the Nintendo exclusive finally gets its official release.

List of 3 digital pre-order editions of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and other bonuses

For now, there are three digital pre-order editions of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Buying the game from a specific store will also net you additional rewards.

Here is a list of all the preorder versions and bonuses:

1) Standard Edition

Price: $69.99

Includes a physical copy of the game

2) Digital Edition

Price: $69.99

Includes a digital copy of the game

My Nintendo Gold Points

3) Collector’s Edition

Price: $129.99

Includes a physical copy of the game

Art Book

Steelbook Case

ICONART Poster

Set of four collectible pins

4) Pre-ordering the game from Best Buy

If you pre-order The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom from Best Buy, you will be eligible to get your hands on an exclusive Art Print. You will receive the reward once the game officially drops.

5) Pre-ordering the game from Game Stop

If you pre-order the RPG from Game Stop, you will get to have an exclusive wooden plaque. This item is a Game Stop exclusive, and you will not be able to get it any other way.

6) Pre-ordering the game Walmart

If you pre-order the Walmart edition of the game, you will receive a Gold Wall Scroll, which is one of the rarer collectibles to get your hands on.

