The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is the latest offering from Nintendo and a sequel to the widely played Breath of the Wild game. The action-adventure title came out on May 12, 2023, and has gained immense popularity among the gaming community because of its intricately-plotted story and well-designed open world. You must play this title as Link travels to find and save the titular Princess Zelda from the shackles of the evil Ganondorf, who seeks to destroy Hyrule.

On this journey, you will encounter many weapons and costumes that will make your adventure more fun and help you overcome some adversities.

One of these environmental adversities you must overcome is traversing through wet surfaces. A particular armor set called the Froggy Armor Set will help you build Rain Slip Resistance, which will help you retain your footing on such surfaces. Read on to learn how to get this costume set while playing the game.

All locations and Side Adventures needed for the full Froggy Armor Set in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

You get all the components of the Froggy Armor Set, which consists of the Froggy Sleeve, Leggings, and Hood, for completing the Side Adventure called "Potential Princess Sightings!"

You can trigger this quest by heading to the Lucky Clover Gazette office in Tabantha Frontier and speaking to Traysi, the newspaper editor. She will present you with accompanying Penn, the Pelican, on a covert investigative mission to track down some tips the newspaper received about the missing Princess Zelda.

Traysi promises to give you the complete set of the Froggy Armor piece by piece as you complete different portions of the quest. As you accompany Penn, you must complete twelve more Side Adventures based on the other stables spread across the realm.

The different stables in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom that you have to visit and the respective Side Adventure that they will entail while you are on the lookout for Princess Zelda on Traysi's request are as follows:

South Akkala Stable: The All-Glucking Cucco Foothill Stable: For Our Princess! Woodland Stable: Serenade To A Great Fairy Wetland Stable: The Missing Farm Tools Riverside Stable: Gourmets Gone Missing Dueling Peaks Stable: Princess Zelda Kidnapped?! Highland Stable: An Eerie Voice Gerudo Canyon Stable: The Blocked Well Outskirt Stable: The Beckoning Woman New Serenne Stable: The Beast And The Princess Tabantha Bridge Stable: White Goats Gone Missing Snowfield Stable: Zelda's Golden Horse

Once you complete all these side adventures in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, you can return to the Lucky Clover Gazette office and meet Traysi, who will hand over the entire Froggy Armor Set to you.

The Froggy Armor Set is a handy toolkit in the Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, and you can quickly get it by following this guide.

