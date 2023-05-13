How to increase inventory space in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom? All Hestu locations explored

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is jam-packed with opportunities for exploration. As players explore the Sky Islands and the surface of the kingdom of Hyrule, they are bound to make all sorts of discoveries. These range from raw materials to weapons and gear. As an open-world action-adventure game, hoarding as many useful items as possible is fundamental to making the most of the journey. However, like its 2017 predecessor, the inventory limit is a niggling aspect.

In other words, players cannot carry too many possessions. While this is a thoughtful design to force players to make tough decisions on what to carry, there are ways to mitigate this by increasing inventory space.

Players need to seek out Hestu to expand inventory slots in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Interestingly, the only way to increase inventory space is fundamentally the same as the prequel entry, The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild. In other words, players must track down and talk to an NPC named Hestu. He belongs to the Korok race of docile plant-like beings. As with the previous game, they must provide Korok Seeds in exchange for increased storage. But what are Korok Seeds in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom?

These refer to another series of returning items from Breath of the Wild. They are unique seeds that are rewarded after discovering hidden Koroks around Hyrule. Usually, players must go out of their way to these mischievous creatures or investigate obscure points of interest to uncover them. Sometimes, they may even have to engage in minor puzzle-solving or pattern recognition. Each Korok grants our protagonist Link a Korok Seed.

Players will likely have come across the Koroks before hitting the surface of Hyrule. This brings us to Hestu's location in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. The large Korok is found after touching down on the ruined kingdom. Initially, players will be prompted to go to Landing Lookout, a safe hub in the region. It is recommended to visit and unlock this location first, after which players can find Hestu to the South-East of Lindor's Brow. The approximate coordinates are as follows: -1700, 1075, 0198.

Once players discover and talk to him, this should begin a Side Adventure called Hestu's Concerns. This sees Link take down a couple of tree-like foes. Players should use sharp weapons, like swords and axes, to get the job done easily. Once completed, return to his location to turn in Korok seeds to him twice. Both times, players can increase their weapon, shield, or bow slots.

However, past that, he will move to a new, albeit familiar, location: Lookout Landing. Simply fast travel to this previously visited area, and he can be found standing next to a tree at one of the entrances. This is his permanent spot from hereon, so players can visit him anytime to give him more Korok Seeds.

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is out and available exclusively for the Nintendo Switch hybrid console.

Poll : 0 votes