The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is the latest action-adventure offering from Nintendo and seems like a worthy successor to Breath of the Wild. The game offers a wide range of activities for players to take part in, which includes combat, puzzle-solving, and more. When you don't feel like involving yourself in such things, you can simply roam around the beautiful open world of the game.

One of the ways you can do so is by gliding through the skies of the Hyrule. However, to make this possible, you will need access to a tool called the Paraglider. You might be excited to know that you can apply different skins to this item to make it look different and glide through various regions in style.

There are a couple of ways to acquire different fabrics for the Paraglider in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, and this article will tell you all about them.

All Paraglider fabrics in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

You can get the Paraglider quite early on in the game by visiting Purah after finishing a tutorial and completing the mission called To the Kingdom of Hyrule. Once you have this machine, you might want to change its appearance.

There are two major ways to unlock Paraglider skins in Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. The first is by fulfilling in-game objectives, and the second involves scanning Amiibo collectibles. The following sections deal with how to get all Paraglider skins currently known to be in this title.

Objective based Paraglider skins in TOTK

There are currently three known Paraglider fabrics that you can get as rewards for completing objectives in the game. They are as follows:

1) Cece fabric: You have to complete the Team Cece or Team Reede? side quest.

2) Horse God fabric: You have to register a horse at a stable at least once.

3) Sheikah fabric: Purchase any of the armors available in Kakariko Village from Claree.

Amiibo-based Paraglider skins in TOTK

You have to scan the following Amiibo collectible action figures to unlock their corresponding skins in Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom:

Hylian Fabric: Rider Link Tunic of Memories Fabric: Archer Link Hyrule-Princess Fabric: Breath of the Wild Zelda Ancient-Sheikah Fabric: Guardian Breath of the Wild Bokoblin Fabric: Bokoblin Zora-Champion Fabric: Mipha Goron-Champion Fabric: Darkel Rito-Champion Fabric: Revali Gerudo-Champion Fabric: Urbosa Egg Fabric: Awakening (Switch) Link Majora’s Mask Fabric: Majora's Mask Link Lon Lon Ranch Fabric: Ocarina of Time Link, Smash Bros. Young Link Zelda’s Sailcloth Fabric: Zelda Goddess Fabric: Zelda and Loftwing Princess of Twilight Fabric: Super Smash Bros. Zelda Demon King Fabric: Super Smash Bros. Ganondorf Champion’s Tunic Fabric: Bygone-Royal Fabric: Wind Waker Zelda King of Red Lions Fabric: Wind Waker Link or Tomb Link Pixel Fabric: 8 Bit Link Sword-Spirit Fabric: Skyward Sword Link Sheik Fabric: Smash Bros. Sheik Mirror of Twilight Fabric: Wolf Link, Twilight Princess Link, Super Smash Bros. Link

How to change Paraglider skins in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

You have to make your way to Hateno Village, which is where you will find Sayge. When you interact with him, he will give you the option to rework your Paraglider. This will allow you to change its skins. For 20 rupees each, he will alter the design from the entire list of fabrics you have access to.

That is all you need to know about Paraglider skins in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. You will look very aesthetically pleasing as you take flights across Hyrule if you are able to get your hands on some of these fabrics.

