The 17th and latest entry in the iconic franchise, Fire Emblem Engage is strategic role-playing title from Japanese video game giant, Nintendo. Developer Intelligent Systems has crafted a world that is unique but nostalgic as the entry brings back classic staples.

Nintendo of America @NintendoAmerica



Learn about the development of



ninten.do/6018eLTky "Similar to how heroes of past titles help Alear, my predecessors supported me in bringing this new Fire Emblem game to life."Learn about the development of #FireEmblem Engage’s gameplay features in the final chapter of our Ask the Developer interview! "Similar to how heroes of past titles help Alear, my predecessors supported me in bringing this new Fire Emblem game to life."Learn about the development of #FireEmblem Engage’s gameplay features in the final chapter of our Ask the Developer interview!ninten.do/6018eLTky https://t.co/PW7rpfNoOj

As is the case with most first-party Nintendo titles, Engage also allows players to use Amiibos to unlock several in-game content that is otherwise not acquirable.

This guide will detail everything they need to know about using an Amiibo in the game.

Note: Minor spoilers for Fire Emblem Engage will follow. Viewer discretion is advisable.

Players must head to the Amiibo Gazebo within Somniel to use Amiibos in Fire Emblem Engage

The steps to unlock these Amiibo locked items are rather straightforward:

Head back to the Somniel base. Proceed to the Amiibo Gazebo (unlockable after completing Chapter 5). The Gazebo is located in the orchard, northwest of the floating castle. Interact with it to open up a menu of three options - Scan, Outfits, and Songs. Pick Scan and place any Amiibo of your choice as instructed on the controller or joycons. The process may take a second or two to complete. An in-game notification will pop up informing you of the items you have unlocked. Keep in mind you can only scan up to five Amiibo at a given time. A cooldown of 24 hours (real time) is set between further scans.

What items does using an Amiibo unlock in Fire Emblem Engage?

Amiibos in Fire Emblem Engage primarily unlock Fashion and Music Tickets. To view items that you have unlocked, simply select the Outfits/Songs option in the Amiibo Gazebo menu in Somniel and exchange your tickets to complete the purchase.

There are, however, two basic tiers of Amiibos in Engage - the regular, non-Fire Emblem Amiibos will unlock only Music and Fashion tickets, along with additional items such as Elixirs. Meanwhile, using an Amiibo from the Fire Emblem series will unlock exclusive outfits in addition to the other prior rewards, which are listed below.

Outfits unlockable via the Amiibo Gazebo

Marth Style

Celica Style

Sigurd Style

Leif Style

Lyn Style

Roy Style

Ike Style

Micaiah Style

Lucina Style

Corrin Style

Byleth Style

Songs unlockable via the Amiibo Gazebo

Trouble! - Marth

With Mila’s Divine Protection

End of the Holy War

Let’s Go, Leif!

Beneath a New Light - Roy

Wind across the Plains

The Devoted

Echoes of Daybreak

Destiny - Ablaze

End of All - Below

Fódlan Winds

Do Amiibos offer significant pay to win rewards in Fire Emblem Engage?

Amiibos offer mostly cosmetic benefits to players in Fire Emblem Engage and can be considered to be mostly non-obtrusive in affecting the gameplay. Songs and Outifts can offer some enjoyment to fans who wish to reminisce earlier entries in the franchise, and are generally a welcome addition.

However, certain in-game items such as Elixirs are also dropped when scanning an Amiibo, and are to a certain extent, paywalled. However, the game's balance is not hugely affected as a result.

Fire Emblem Engage was released on January 20, 2023, for the Nintendo Switch.

Poll : 0 votes