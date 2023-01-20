Fact Check: Can you customize character appearance in Fire Emblem Engage?

With Fire Emblem Engage set to have its official release later today, the upcoming JRPG has had a positive response as per the early reviews.

The title is the latest addition to the Fire Emblem franchise and features a unique strategic combat system as well as a Permadeath mechanic. With much of the gameplay revolving around recruiting units and helping them grow powerful, there indeed is a lot to do and explore in the game.

This is why many in the community are a bit curious about what they will be able to expect from the title once it drops. One of the most frequently asked questions revolves around whether they will be able to customize how the main characters/protagonists look in the game.

Unfortunately, while players will be able to change what the characters wear, they will not be able to edit how they look. Hence, players will not get to tinker with the neon-colored hair and eyes of both versions of Alear.

Changing clothes in Fire Emblem Engage

Although players will not be able to customize the faces of the protagonists, they will be able to change their dresses and provide them with a fresh look every now and then.

To be able to change their clothes, players will first be required to unlock the Boutique and Smithy, which will only happen after completing Firene Castle. After this, the characters will make their way to Somniel and automatically unlock the Ring Chamber as well as the Boutique and Smithy.

As players make their way through the Fire Emblem Engage narrative, they will be able to get their hands on a fair number of additional clothing items. They will eventually be able to switch outfits for the protagonist and the other units who join their party.

However, the number of customization options is a bit limited as players will only be able to get their hands on a few clothing items like long dresses, robes, suits, and classic swimwear. While the options are not varied, it still adds a bit of freshness to the gameplay.

Additionally, the custom appearance of the characters is something that players will only be able to see in Somniel. In all the Fire Emblem Engage cutscenes, the characters will appear in the kits that were previously pre-determined by their class.

