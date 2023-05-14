The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom came out on May 12, 2023, and is already hailed as a worthy successor to the beloved Breath of the Wild game. This Nintendo-exclusive action adventure title consists of everything you might look for in a game like this, from a compelling plot to an immersive open world.

The world is so wide, in fact, that going around on foot might not be the best idea when exploring. This is where taming horses can come in, and if you have horses, you will need a place to store them, for which you need stables. For players familiar with predecessor, finding these shouldn't be too hard as the Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom retains most of the same areas across the map.

However, for those coming into The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom without prior knowledge, this article has you covered with all the necessary information.

Where to find all fifteen stables in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

You will need to access the stables in the game at some point or the other, so it is good to know where you will find each of them. There are 15 stables in total in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, whose locations in the game are as follows:

Snowfield Stable: This stable is located in the northwest region of the map in the Tabantha Tundra, Hebra.

Tabantha Bridge Stable: This one is located next to Tabantha Great Bridge in the area between Hyrule Ridge and Tabantha Frontier on the western side of the map.

Wetland Stable: You will find this stable on the border between Lanayru with Lookout Landing towards the eastern side.

Outskirt Stable: The Outskirt Stable is placed near the Coliseum Ruins, which is Southwest of Looking Landing.

Gerudo Canyon Stable: You will find this at the entrance to Gerudo Desert, and has to be unlocked by completing a Side Adventure.

Foothill Stable: This stable can be found to the East of Woodland Stable, at the foot of the Maw of Death mountain.

East Akkala Stable: This stable is located to the Northeast of South Akkala Stable and South of Horse God.

Lakeside Stable: Located to the East of the Highland Stable, deep within the jungle on the region's southern coast.

By following this guide, you will have no trouble finding the locations of all stables you can access in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. You can find guides on other aspects of the game here.

