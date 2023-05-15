How to get the Miner's Armor set in Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

As you play through The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, you will need to visit the underworld, called the Depths, multiple times to fulfill different objectives. However, as soon as you jump through one of the Chasms that take you there, you will realize that nothing can be seen here unless you use Brightbloom seeds to light up an area.

Constantly using Brightbloom seeds is not feasible. Fortunately, when donned in its entirety, the Miner's Armor set lights up a substantial part of the map around Link, which you can use to hunt resources and avoid gloom.

This article will tell you where you can find each component of the Miner's Armor set in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom and make navigating through the Depths much easier.

Locations of Miner's (glow-in-the-dark) Armor set components in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Like most other armors sets in the game, three components are needed for the Miner's Armor set, along with a map that will help you find each of these components scattered across the Sky Islands. The components and the exact coordinates for those maps are as follows:

Miner's top: -3860, 2921, 0747 (which also lies in the north-western part of the West Hebra Sky Archipelago)

-3860, 2921, 0747 (which also lies in the north-western part of the West Hebra Sky Archipelago) Miner's trousers: -3850, 2728, 0544 (which also lies in the West Hebra Sky Archipelago, and will require you to defeat a Flux Construct 1)

-3850, 2728, 0544 (which also lies in the West Hebra Sky Archipelago, and will require you to defeat a Flux Construct 1) Miner's helm: -3490, 3518, 0930 (which lies on the last island to the west in the Rising Island Chain north of the Hebra Mountains)

These will help you navigate through the dark vastness of The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom's Depths on your search for the different components of the Miner's Armor set. However, you will still need to stock up on some Brightblooms and Arrows to light your way down there until you acquire the set.

Location of the Miner's top

Location of the Miner's top (Image via YouTube/BeardBear)

This component can be found close to the southwest of the Iayusus Lightroot in the Daphnes Canyon Mine in the Depths. As the name suggests, this place is bang underneath the area called Mount Daphnes in the overworld.

You will have to run, jump off, and then glide into the area before climbing a block-like structure to find the chest containing the Miner's top.

Location of the Miner's trousers

Location of the Miner's trousers (Image via YouTube/BeardBear)

This component can be found to the southwest of the Koradat Lightroom, in the Hylia Canyon Mine in the Depths of The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

Head southwest and jump off in the manner mentioned for the Miner's top, and you should find yourself in the Hylia Canyon Mine, which is where the second chest is.

Location of the Miner's helm

Location of the Miner's helm (Image via YouTube/BeardBear)

The final piece of this set is closest to the Tatayam Lightroot in the Abandoned Kara Kara Mine. After reaching this checkpoint, head northeast to encounter the chest with the Miner's helm.

Following this guide will help you get your hands on the Miner's Armor set in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom easily. You can also find guides for other armor like the Froggy Armor set, which helps you tread steadily during rain.

