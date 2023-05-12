How to get Majora's Mask in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is the latest installment in the beloved franchise, featuring a vast open world full of secrets and surprises. One of the most coveted items in the game is Majora’s Mask, a mysterious and powerful headpiece that can help you avoid fights with certain enemies. Obtaining it, however, can be slightly difficult.

Majora's Mask has been a recurring item throughout the Zelda games, and fans of the series are itching to get their hands on it in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. Here’s how to locate and obtain Majora’s Mask in the game.

Where can you find Majora's Mask in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom?

The Floating Coliseum on the map (Image via Nintendo)

Majora’s Mask is not an easy item to get, as it requires you to face and defeat five fearsome Lynels in a special arena called the Floating Coliseum. This arena is located in the Depths, a dark and gloomy region that lies beneath Hyrule.

The easiest way to reach the Floating Coliseum is by heading north of the Great Abandoned Central Mine, which is near Death Mountain. There, you will find a large chasm that leads to the Depths. Dive into it and follow the path until you see a floating structure with a red banner. That’s the Floating Coliseum, where Majora’s Mask awaits you.

How to defeat the Lynels?

Before you enter the Floating Coliseum, make sure you are well-prepared for a tough challenge. You will need to have plenty of food or elixirs that can restore your health and stamina. The Master Sword, along with the Phantom armor set, is recommended to be used for this challenge.

Once you enter the Floating Coliseum, you will be greeted by a voice that challenges you to defeat five Lynels in a row. The Lynels will appear one by one, and each one will be stronger than the previous.

The first four Lynels are similar to those you encounter in other parts of Hyrule but have different colors and weapons. The best strategy to defeat them is to dodge their attacks and parry them with your shield, then counterattack with your sword or bow.

The fifth and final Lynel differs from the others and is one of the most difficult fights in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. It wears a metal armor that protects it from most attacks, and to damage it, you will need to use a two-handed weapon and smash its armor with heavy attacks. Once its armor is broken, you can switch back to a faster weapon and finish it off with headshots and mounting attacks.

After you defeat all five Lynels, you will be rewarded with Majora’s Mask, which will appear in a chest at the center of the arena

What does Majora’s Mask do?

Link wearing Majora's Mask in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom (Image via Nintendo)

Majora’s Mask is an ancient artifact with a dark and mysterious history. It was first introduced in The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask, where an evil entity used it to bring chaos and destruction to Termina.

In The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, Majora’s Mask has a different function. It allows you to disguise yourself as one of the monsters that roam Hyrule, making them less likely to attack you on sight. This can be very useful for exploring areas infested with enemies or for sneaking past them without engaging in combat.

