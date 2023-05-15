The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is the much-awaited sequel to Breath of the Wild that released for the global playerbase on May 12, 2023. Like all good sequels, this action-adventure title features multiple elements that increase its call-back value for returning players of the franchise. One such element is the Fierce Deity Armor set, which was also part of the Breath of Wild.

The Fierce Deity Armor set in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom consists of boots, armor, and a mask. Additionally, it also features a special sword. The set not only looks cool, but also has the additional effect of increasing attack power and the sword is one of the strongest ones that players can get in the early game phase.

All things considered, the Fierce Deity Armor set is a must-have in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, and as of now there are two ways of getting it. Read on to find out what they are.

All Fierce Deity Armor components' and Fierce Deity Sword's locations in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

To kick off the Side Mission that will lead you to find the different components, you need to find the small cave near the western shore of Cephla Lake (exact coordinates: 2606, 1305, 0150). At the location, there will be two treasure hunters looking for a particular chest.

You can easily find the chest they are referring to by feeding the dog who is loitering nearby and giving him some food, in exchange for which he will take you to it. Once there, you will find the chest in question buried inside the earth to second from the left. You will then have to use Ultrahand to pull it out.

Once you have it, you can unbox it to trigger the start of the quest that will ask you to find three different keys. They are basically the different components of the Fierce Deity Armor components in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

Location of the Fierce Deity Boots

Location of the Fierce Deity Boots (Image via Nintendo)

These boots can be found in the center of the lake to the north of Mount Daphnes. You have to cross a bridge to get there and then drop through the hollow at the end of it. Once there, you will find some vines blocking your path. You can cut them down or burn them to move ahead. After that, you will have to climb multiple levels and another vine-blockade to reach the shrine where you will find the boots.

Location of the Fierce Deity Armor

Location of the Fierce Deity Armor (Image via Nintendo)

This one can be found in the subterranean area beneath Akkala Citadel Ruins in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. There will be a wall at the following coordinates: 3284, 1493, 0414. Go through it to encounter a hole on the floor, beyond which lies the Fierce Deity Armor.

Location of the Fierce Deity Mask

Location of the Fierce Deity Mask (Image via Nintendo)

The mask of this armor set can be found in a cavern under the Skull Lake in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, which has to be accessed through a hole on top of the giant stone structure. You have to drop all the way down from there, but you will find a stone obstructing your path ahead. Further, you will have to either hammer it down or blast it with explosives.

In the next room will be the mask you are looking for, but there is a boss called Stainox presetn. You can either choose to fight it or run past it and climb the hill in the middle of the room to find the mask.

Location of the Fierce Deity Sword

Location of the Fierce Deity Sword (Image via Nintendo)

Once you have all three armor components, equip the full set and return to the cave where the side mission started. You will be able to pass through the cave and you will find the Fierce Deity Sword beyond the obstructed door over there. The weapon is really strong in the early game phase.

Get the Fierce Deity Armor using the Majora’s Mask amiibo in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

You have to physically purchase the Majora's Mask Link amiibo and then scan the toy using your Nintendo Switch to receive the drop consisting of the Fierce Deity Armor set in the game. It will consist of all three of the armor components (boots, armor and mask) as well as the sword.

To scan the amiibo, you have to touch it to the NFC touchpoint on your device, which will be on the right stick on the Joy-Con controllers and the Switch Lite. On the Pro Controller, it is located over the Nintendo Switch logo at the top-center of the device. You also get the Majora's Mask skin fabric for your paraglider by scanning this.

The Fierce Deity Armor set and Sword are extremely useful items to have in the early game phase of The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. There are also other armor sets like the Froggy Armor set that will make your life much easier.

