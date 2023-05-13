How to unlock and use the Amiibo rewards in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, much like any other flagship Nintendo first-party title, has some really cool Amiibo figurines inspired by characters and items from the game. Similar to how the toys worked in the previous title, Breath of the Wild, the ones made exclusively for the sequel will allow you to grab some really cool in-game rewards.

The Amiibo rewards for Tears of the Kingdom feature a variety of in-game items, including small resource bundles, cosmetics for Link, exclusive armor pieces, paraglider skins, and more.

The title is not exactly clear on how you can go about collecting and using them, which is why many in the community are quite confused about it. Hence, today’s guide will go over how you will be able to unlock and use Amiibo rewards in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

How to unlock the Amiibo rewards in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Unlocking the Amiibo rewards in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom works precisely the same as it did in the previous franchise entry. For the uninitiated, the Amiibo figurines come equipped with an NFC chip that you can scan on your Nintendo Switch to immediately unlock an in-game reward.

Here are the steps to scan your Amiibo figurine and grab the in-game rewards in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom:

Go to the pause menu and navigate to the 'Save' and 'Load' option in the main menu.

Here, select 'Options' and scroll to the 'Amiibo' section.

Selecting the Amiibo option will activate the Amiibo functionality on your console.

Once you enable Amiibo functionality, get back into the game and scroll through Link's ability selection menu to get to the 'Amiibo' option.

Next, all you need to do is simply scan your Amiibo figurine by gently pressing it on the right controller of your Nintendo Switch (or Nintendo Switch Lite).

It should be mentioned that you can only scan and unlock Amiibo rewards in the handheld mode.

Once you scan a compatible Amiibo, you can immediately unlock the in-game reward associated with it. You can also use homemade Amiibo cards to try and unlock in-game rewards, which usually amount to cooking ingredients and maybe a few rare weapons (generally Ancient weapons). However, these are not guaranteed to work all the time.

All Amiibo rewards in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom so far

Here's a list of all Amiibos that have been announced and are confirmed to be working with The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, as well as the rewards they unlock:

Tears of the Kingdom Link: Champion’s Tunic Fabric, various materials, and weapons

Champion’s Tunic Fabric, various materials, and weapons Breath of the Wild Rider Link: Hylian Hood Fabric and various mushrooms

Hylian Hood Fabric and various mushrooms Skyward Sword Zelda and Loftwing: Goddess Fabric, various gems, and herbs

Goddess Fabric, various gems, and herbs Majora’s Mask Young Link: Majora’s Mask Fabric, Fierce Deity clothing set, Fierce Deity Sword, and various mushrooms

Majora’s Mask Fabric, Fierce Deity clothing set, Fierce Deity Sword, and various mushrooms Super Smash Bros. Young Link: Hero of Time clothing set and various meat

Hero of Time clothing set and various meat Ocarina of Time Link: Lon Lon Ranch Fabric, Hero of Time clothing set, and Biggoron’s Sword

Lon Lon Ranch Fabric, Hero of Time clothing set, and Biggoron’s Sword Link’s Awakening Link: Egg Fabric, Hero of Awakening clothing set (based on Link’s Awakening), and various arrows

Egg Fabric, Hero of Awakening clothing set (based on Link’s Awakening), and various arrows Breath of the Wild Mipha: Zora-Champion Fabric, Vah Ruta Divine Helm, and Zora Spear

Zora-Champion Fabric, Vah Ruta Divine Helm, and Zora Spear Breath of the Wild Urbosa: Gerudo-Champion Fabric, Vah Naboris Divine Helm, Gerudo Scimitar, and Gerudo Shield

Gerudo-Champion Fabric, Vah Naboris Divine Helm, Gerudo Scimitar, and Gerudo Shield Breath of the Wild Daruk: Goron-Champion Fabric, Vah Rudania Divine Helm, and Cobble Crusher

Goron-Champion Fabric, Vah Rudania Divine Helm, and Cobble Crusher Breath of the Wild Revali: Rito-Champion Fabric, Vah Medoh Divine Helm, and Swallow Bow

Rito-Champion Fabric, Vah Medoh Divine Helm, and Swallow Bow Breath of the Wild Zelda: Hyrule-Princess Fabric, various precious gems, and herbs

Hyrule-Princess Fabric, various precious gems, and herbs Breath of the Wild Link Archer: Tunic of Memories Fabric and various fish and meats

Tunic of Memories Fabric and various fish and meats Breath of the Wild Guardian: Ancient-Sheikah Fabric, Ancient Blade, and various rusty weapons

Ancient-Sheikah Fabric, Ancient Blade, and various rusty weapons Breath of the Wild Bokoblin: Bokoblin Fabric, Boko Shield, and various meats

Bokoblin Fabric, Boko Shield, and various meats Twilight Princess or Super Smash Bros. Link: Hero of Twilight clothing set, Dusk Bow, Knight’s Broadsword, Soldier’s Shield, and various fruits

Hero of Twilight clothing set, Dusk Bow, Knight’s Broadsword, Soldier’s Shield, and various fruits Twilight Princess Wolf Link and Midna: Various raw meat

Various raw meat Wind Waker Toon Link: King of Red Lions Fabric, Hero of Wind clothing set, Seabreeze Boomerang, Seabreeze Shield, Boomerang, Knight’s Broadsword, and various fish

King of Red Lions Fabric, Hero of Wind clothing set, Seabreeze Boomerang, Seabreeze Shield, Boomerang, Knight’s Broadsword, and various fish Super Smash Bros. Toon Link: Hero of Wind clothing set, Boomerang, Knight’s Broadsword, and various fish

Hero of Wind clothing set, Boomerang, Knight’s Broadsword, and various fish Wind Waker Zelda: Bygone-Royal Fabric, various gems, and herbs

Bygone-Royal Fabric, various gems, and herbs Skyward Sword Link: Sword-Spirit Fabric, Hero of Sky clothing set, White Sword of the Sky, and various arrows

Sword-Spirit Fabric, Hero of Sky clothing set, White Sword of the Sky, and various arrows 8-Bit Link: Pixel Fabric, Sword of the Hero, and Hero clothing set

Pixel Fabric, Sword of the Hero, and Hero clothing set Super Smash Bros. Zelda: Princess of Twilight Fabric, Soldier’s Bow, various gems, and herbs

Princess of Twilight Fabric, Soldier’s Bow, various gems, and herbs Super Smash Bros. Sheik: Sheik’s Mask, Phrenic Bow, Eightfold Blade, and various mushrooms

Sheik’s Mask, Phrenic Bow, Eightfold Blade, and various mushrooms Super Smash Bros. Ganondorf: Demon King Fabric, Gerudo Claymore, Dusk Claymore, various precious gems, and various meat

Demon King Fabric, Gerudo Claymore, Dusk Claymore, various precious gems, and various meat Non-Zelda/ Homemade amiibo cards: Various material drops

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is a vast game and arguably the biggest title in Zelda series, boasting an average playtime of 80 hours. The game constantly showers you with new gear, armor, and crafting ingredients. As such, the Amiibo rewards are entirely optional and not at all necessary to enjoy the game to its fullest.

However, if you are a fan of the series and plan on grabbing a few of these figurines for yourself, you should definitely not miss out on the rewards.

