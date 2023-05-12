How long will it take to beat Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom? Completion time explored

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom has had an incredibly successful launch, and the highly-anticipated Nintendo exclusive is gearing up to be one of the best releases this year. Franchise fans are having an incredible time trying out the new mechanics such as Fuze and the Ultrahand, as it opens up more creative ways to deal with puzzles and enemy encounters.

It seems that Nintendo has enhanced upon some of the core aspects of Breath of the Wild for the new title and even continued with their world setting of Hyrule. However, while the game starts off in the kingdom like it did in the previous title, there is significantly more depth to this this time around, and the map is much larger than what it was.

There is a lot that players will be able to do in Hyrule and experiment with some really unique ways to complete the game. This is why many in the community have been rather curious as to how long it would take to actually beat the game.

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom will take somewhere around 50 hours to beat if players are just completing the story. However, an average playtime, which will include a fair bit of questing, side activity, and puzzle solving will take the playtime upto 80 hours.

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is almost as big as Elden Ring

This is the first time since FormSoftware’s Elden Ring that an open-world title of this scale and size has had its release. According to many in the community, The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is incredibly big and will take a lot more than 100 hours to complete if one is looking to discover every aspect of the map and look to unlock every single thing in the game.

Much like in Breath of the Wild, Tears of the Kingdom too, offers players an incredible amount of (and even more) freedom to go about completing tasks and missions. The entire map of Hyrule has so much to do and discover that it’s honestly very hard to place a finger on how long it is actually going to take to beat the game.

While the average time is said to be somewhere close to 80 hours, it’s still going to vary drastically from player to player depending on the type of playstyle that they are going for.

The Shrine challenges in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom alone is going to take up a significant chunk of anyone’s playtime in the action-adventure.

