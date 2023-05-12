5 best early-game weapons in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom offers a lot of variety and options when it comes to weapons. There are different types of weapons, such as swords, spears, axes, bows, and more, each with its own advantages and disadvantages. There are also different variations of weapons, such as elemental, ancient, or corrupted.

However, not all weapons are created equal, and some are better than others, especially in the early game. This is when Link has limited resources and equipment and faces some of the toughest enemies and challenges in the game. Therefore, having a good weapon can make a huge difference in the fight for survival.

These are the 5 best early-game weapons that will help you survive in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

5) The Soldier Blade

Soldier Construct Horns in-game (Image via Nintendo)

Constructs are a common enemy type in The Legend of the Zelda Tears of the Kingdom which you will encounter as soon as you reach the Great Sky Island. They can also appear on other Sky Islands or in ruins on the ground. They drop a Soldier construct horn which can be very useful in making the Soldier Blade.

The Soldier Blade can be made by Fusing a Zonaite longsword with a Soldier Construct Horn. This two-handed weapon is fast and powerful and is incredibly helpful in the early game. In general, weapons made with Construct items are often a good option since they’re durable and easy to find.

4) Topaz Rod

The Topaz Rod is one of the elemental weapons in the game. It is a magical rod that can shoot lightning bolts at enemies or objects. This weapon can be found by killing an Electric Wizzrobe or combining a Zonaite sword with topaz. It has low durability and damage but has a high range and effect.

The Topaz Rod is a good weapon for dealing with enemies or situations weak to electricity. It can electrocute enemies or objects, causing them to take continuous damage or drop their weapons. It can also activate metal objects or circuits, creating bridges or opening doors. This makes it one of the best early-game weapons in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

3) Construct Bow

The Construct Bow in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom (Image via Nintendo)

The Construct Bow is one of the ancient weapons in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom and is especially effective in the early game. It can be found on certain high-level Soldier Constructs who can be defeated to obtain this bow.

The Construct Bow is a great weapon early in the game. It is simply built and doesn't catch fire like most other wooden bows in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

2) Naydra’s Hammer

Nintendo of America @NintendoAmerica Once you’ve got a good handle on Link’s new abilities, combining them with different weapons can create some exciting battles! #TearsOfTheKingdom Once you’ve got a good handle on Link’s new abilities, combining them with different weapons can create some exciting battles! #TearsOfTheKingdom https://t.co/3zi5DCaGbk

Naydra’s Hammer is one of the unique weapons in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom and was forged by the dragon Naydra, one of the guardians of the sky. It can be made by combining the Traveler’s Claymore and a Shard of Naydra’s Spike. This weapon has high durability and damage, but it has a low speed and range.

Naydra’s Hammer is ideal for fighting enemies or handling situations that require heavy and strong attacks. It can be used for smashing enemies from close range by hitting with great force or knockback or breaking enemy shields or armor.

1) Master Sword

The Master Sword in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom (Image via Nintendo)

The Master Sword is one of the legendary weapons of the Zelda franchise and is back in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. While it doesn't have infinite durability, it is still very useful in combat and can be used to deal with any enemy.

You don't have to wait till the end of the game to fix the broken Master Sword. Instead, you can just simply follow our guide, which shows you exactly how to find the Geoglyphs required to mend the legendary Master Sword.

The Master Sword can never run out of durability once fixed but does have an energy mechanic where it needs to cool down after heavy usage.

