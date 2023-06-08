How to downgrade The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom to an older version

Much like any other open-world game, The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom was bound to ship with a few bugs and glitches. Most glitches in the title were harmless graphical oddities, such as texture pop-in issues and framerate fluctuations. However, there was one glitch that fans were able to repurpose into an easy way to farm Rupees.

The duplication glitch, as it is known within the Legend of Zelda community, allowed players to easily exploit Link's fuse ability to farm resources like Rubies, Amber, Sapphire, and Topaz pretty early in the game. The duplication glitch was quite easy to pull off and was a great way to farm these precious resources, which are otherwise quite hard to find.

However, Nintendo recently released an update for The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, which was primarily targeted towards removing the duplication glitch.

Update 1.1.2 fixed the exploits players used to duplicate items in the game. However, if you want to try the glitch, you can do so by downgrading the title to an earlier version.

How to revert to an older version of The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom on the Nintendo Switch

First things first, if you have a digital copy of The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, you're unfortunately out of luck, as the version rollback can only be done if you have a physical edition.

The digital version will always download the latest version of the game. This means it's not possible to revert to an older version once you already updated to version 1.1.2.

With the physical edition of the game, however, you can easily revert to the release version of The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. Here are the steps to do so on the Nintendo Switch:

Remove the game's cartridge from your console.

Delete the game from your console by hovering over its icon on the home screen, going to the option (press "+"), and then choosing "Delete Software."

Once you delete the game, restart your console once.

After your Nintendo Switch reboots, go to options and disable the internet by turning on "Airplane Mode."

Once you make sure your console is offline, insert the game's cartridge.

Starting the game with "Flight Mode" enabled will allow you to play the day-one version of the game without forcing you to update it to version 1.1.2.

It should be noted that the day-one version of The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom does have a few visual bugs as well as performance issues.

Having the day-one version will allow you to use the duplication glitch as long as the console is disconnected from the internet. As soon as you disable Airplane Mode, the game will force update to the latest version.

