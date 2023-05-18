How to use the duplication glitch to get infinite items in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom has a duplication glitch that you can use to get your hands on an infinite supply of in-game items, materials, and ammo. The items you can obtain range from crafting ingredients and diamonds to even star fragments. If you are looking to have an easier time in the latest franchise entry, this is something that you might want to try out.

Do keep in mind that the glitch is going to completely break the in-game economy, and it’s not how Nintendo intended for the game to be played.

Additionally, you should only use the glitch if you are having an incredibly hard time in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, as it will hamper a fair bit of the immersion and gameplay experience.

All you need to know about getting infinite items via duplication glitch in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

The duplication glitch in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is rather simple to use. All you will need to have in your inventory is the item you wish to duplicate, arrows, and two bows.

To get an infinite supply of resources, follow these steps:

Take your bow out and press the up button on the D-pad. This will bring up the items list that you can attach to your arrow. Select the item that you want to duplicate.

Press the Start button. This will open up the inventory. You will then need to drop the bow that you just pulled up and attached the item to.

Equip a new bow on Link and follow it up by quickly pressing the Start button two times. The objective will be to close and then re-open the menu as fast as possible.

You should then drop the equipped bow again and close the inventory screen. Now, pick up both bows. You will notice that you were able to acquire a duplicate copy of the item that you had attached to the bow.

It’s important to keep in mind that the success rate of the glitch will depend on how fast you are closing and re-opening the inventory screen.

It might take some practice to get it right consistently but once you have been able to master the duplication glitch, you will be able to duplicate almost anything in the game.

Important resources like ingredients, Zonai devices, and gems can be attached to arrows, making this The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom exploit something that many players are looking to try out.

