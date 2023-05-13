How to get more arrows in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

While melee combat is one thing in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, the presence of bows and arrows allows players to engage in ranged combat as well. More often than not, players will find themselves in a spot where this method will always be a better choice. However, it's not easy to find arrows in the lands of Hyrule.

Once you learn the ability to fuse items in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, you will be able to create different types of arrows by fusing them with some really cool consumables in the game. With that said, here's where you can find arrows in the lands of Hyrule.

Where to find arrows in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Interestingly enough, until and unless you come across a bow in the game, you won't be able to see arrows.

The best place to find arrows is inside chests. Hyrule is filled with plenty of them, so make sure you loot them whenever you come across one during your travels. However, it's likely that the loot system is based on an RNG mechanic, so you might not be lucky every single time you open a chest.

Alternatively, when looking for consumables like apples or mushrooms, keep your eyes peeled for arrows lying on the ground. If you encounter a construct wielding a bow and arrows, you can pick up the arrow stacks after you defeat the construct.

During combat, if you have any arrows that have missed the mark, you can also pick them up. However, this applies to regular arrows only. If you've fused an arrow with an item, you won't be able to pick it up again, even if you miss the mark.

Can you craft arrows in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom?

As of now, it's believed that you cannot craft arrows in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. Considering that the title has just gone live, players are still discovering the secrets that the game holds, so in the event that an arrow crafting mechanic is discovered, this article will be updated.

In the absence of crafting, the only way to acquire arrows in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is by looting them. Don't be afraid to break some pots if you happen to come across them. These pots often have arrows in them, and the only way to acquire items from within the pots is by breaking them.

